Carson Wentz Shows Off New ‘Freaking’ Swagger in Epic Eagles Speech

Carson Wentz’s leadership — on the field and off it — has been a major storyline this summer. That’s on purpose, by design.

The Eagles quarterback talked at length last week about wanting to shine a light on the social justice issues plaguing the country, especially in his own locker room. It was a cause he dedicated himself to being more outspoken about in the offseason. Wentz has also flashed a more confident command of the huddle in training camp practices, almost to the point of swagger. The 27-year-old understands that the face of the franchise also needs to be the voice of the franchise.

“I think that role kind of evolves over the course of anyone’s career,” Wentz told reporters on July 30. “Obviously, as a quarterback, you are always thrust into leadership but I think that the vocal side of that leadership role comes over time. For me, this is my fifth year, which still seems crazy to say, fifth year. Definitely feel like a veteran now. So those things just come with age and experience.”

Appreciate y’all for this! It’s much needed. Honest, vulnerable, understandable, & educational. We all need to further educate ourselves in order to make a real change! @thEMANacho & @McConaughey https://t.co/M4mA5tszAN — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) June 10, 2020

Wentz enters the 2020 season feeling the healthiest he’s felt in his five years in the NFL, minus a “minor” lower-body injury. On the field, the North Dakota native has enjoyed one of his best offseasons to date and the results have manifested with his stellar play in padded practices. His new-found leadership has been on full display.

Wentz Huddles Eagles Up, ‘Sense of Urgency’

The Eagles have done a good job over the years with posting “mic’d up” exchanges from inside the huddle on social media. On Wednesday, the team released a video showing Wentz coaching teammates up and running a two-minute drill and then leading the full squad — offense and defense — in an inspirational rallying cry at the end of practice. (Look for it at around the 3:55 mark).

Wentz said: “Here we go, here we go, bring it up. Hey, great week. The energy and effort was great. We’re just a couple weeks out from going down to Washington. Keep that on the front of your mind. Every time you watch film. Every time you lift. Every time you recover. Every freaking night when you’re at home. Keep that on the front of your mind with a sense of urgency around here because we’re all in this thing together, and it’s coming quick. Here we go, family on three, 1, 2,3 … FAMILY!”

If this doesn’t get you fired up for football, we don’t know what will.@DraftKings | #EaglesCamp pic.twitter.com/YSO3FvQktZ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 2, 2020

Perhaps the best part of the video comes prior to Wentz’s speech when he’s leading a two-minute drill (3:21 mark). Coach Doug Pederson reveals the situation is, “field goal to win, one timeout,” and Wentz replies: “Yeah, but are we down or tied?” To which Pederson responds: “We’re down two.” And then Wentz counters with: “Changes my mentality.”

That’s true leadership, good to see from the franchise quarterback. There is also a nice scene (3:05 mark) where he gives J.J. Arcega-Whiteside some sound advice about battling through tight coverage from Darius Slay. He tells the second-year receiver to “play strong.”

Slay’s Swagger Rubbing Off on Eagles

Slay plays with certifiable swagger, arguably more swagger than Kanye West. The shutdown cornerback is also a focal point of the Eagles’ practice video where he discusses scheme with Jalen Mills on covering DeSean Jackson.

Slay also gives advice to Arcega-Whiteside about “squaring up” his hips after bottling him up on a passing down (1:51 mark). A few plays later, Arcega-Whiteside scores a red-zone touchdown against Slay (2:35 mark). It’s one thing to teach, it’s another thing to listen.

Really just finish my 8th nfl camp!!! A kid from Brunswick Ga!💪🏾🙏🏾 #Blessed #Godswork — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) August 31, 2020

“I’m here to help you be a great player. I’m here to be your study guide. Learn everything you can learn from me and go be the best player you can possibly be,” Slay told reporters early in camp. “That’s always my goal for my young guys, gotta lead them.”

And don’t forget the swagger, tons of swagger. Slay has it and it’s already rubbing off on Wentz.

“I got a lot of swag,” Slay said. “I was always taught to come out there with swag, definitely DBs, we got the hardest position out there on the field.”

