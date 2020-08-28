Eagles QB Carson Wentz Makes Powerful Statement on Social Injustice

It’s the little things that define leadership. And Carson Wentz has owned all of them while embracing the bigger picture.

The Eagles quarterback wore a “heavy heart’ on his sleeve on Thursday in comments regarding the shooting of Jacob Blake and social injustice in the United States. Wentz, a white man from North Dakota, wanted to send a powerful message that something has to change. He doesn’t have all the answers but everyone, especially professional athletes, need to start asking questions. The right questions.

Wentz stopped a reporter mid-sentence when he was asked about new offensive assistant Rich Scangarerllo’s “left foot forward” technique. The 27-year-old didn’t want to talk X’s and O’s on this day. Now a grown man, he had a much more meaningful message to deliver.

“I’m growing up,” Wentz told reporters during a 15-minute Zoom call. “I’m no longer just a kid from North Dakota that can just kind of use that card. This offseason, I took a real look into showing empathy and understanding what has it been like to be a Black man in this world, in this country, and not just in today’s world, but going back 400 years to now, and how we got to this point. I’ve learned and, by no means that I have all the answers or I have it all figured out.”

Here is Carson Wentz’s answer to those fans who don’t like his stance and think athletes should just shut up and play football. Not in his DNA. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/pE2wJTbzb1 — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) August 27, 2020

Well stated, like the true leader of men he has become. Wentz is the undisputed grown up in the room in South Philadelphia.

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Some Professions Cannot Have ‘One Bad One’

Wentz was one of the first white voices to breach the subject in the wake of George Floyd’s tragic murder. He was quick to lend his full support to law enforcement while acknowledging that there cannot be “one bad” cop. Stealing a popular Chris Rock analogy, Wentz said there are some professions, like pilots and flight attendants, that simply cannot have one “bad one.”

“The fact of the matter is one bad one, and it’s all bad at the end of the day,” Wentz said. “The fact of the matter is, you have the — as a police officer, you’re carrying a weapon, and you have life and death in your hand sometimes. That is a big task. That’s a tall task. And it’s not meant for everybody. So I don’t want to come off like I’m bashing them or anything, but you can have one or two bad ones that end up in creating deaths for communities and really inflicting that pain.”

Here is that Chris Rock clip I (and Carson Wentz) just referenced. Comedy genius from 2018. Still (unfortunately) relevant. Rock says: "Bad apple? That's a lovely name for murderer." Jokes they should pay cops more money to be better trained/informed. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/N0gKyaL47D — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) August 27, 2020

The Eagles’ Social Justice Committee was expected to meet on Friday to discuss all matters related to the matter, including whether to protest the national anthem before the season opener in Washington on Sept. 13. All options are on the table, from kneeling down to raising a fist in solidarity to something completely outside the box.

#Eagles S Rodney McLeod said yesterday he is deliberate with the shirts he wears on camera. Today his shirt simply says: “I matter.” Powerful stuff. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/H787tgVVM3 — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) August 27, 2020

“That is a topic of conversation that I did advise that we make a decision on,” safety Rodney McLeod told reporters. “Everybody has a different opinion on what they want to do to show our unity and support. It’s going to be a tough conversation. I think the best part is, we’re all open to hearing about what’s best for our team and our organization.”

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number