Falcons Release Former Vikings First-Round Wideout

It looks like the Falcons having a full offensive starting roster of former first-rounders is now out of the picture.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Falcons have cute wide receiver Laquon Treadwell.

Treadwell’s Background

Minnesota selected Treadwell with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Once joining the NFL, he struggled to make the adjustment at the next level.

Treadwell made a name for himself at Ole Miss. He had an outstanding junior season after tallying 1,153 yards and 11 touchdowns and was named First-team All-SEC. At the end of his junior season, he decided to forgo his senior year and enter the draft. As a Rebel, he recorded 202 receptions for 2,393 yards and 21 touchdowns in three seasons.

Struggling to make the adjustment to the NFL, Treadwell had just one catch for 15 yards in his rookie season.

The Vikings declined Treadwell’s fifth-year option last May and ended up releasing him in August. However, the Vikings approached him the following month and asked offered him a new contract. Treadwell’s NFL career so far consists of 53 career games, 65 passes for 701 yards and two touchdowns.

Treadwell Would Have Been Another First-Rounder

It’s hard to look at have could have been, but Treadwell didn’t produce as he should have in training camp. He had too many dropped passes.

Treadwell, 25, would have joined a talented offense of 10 former first-rounders.

Treadwell would have had to earn playing time as a backup to Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley—both first-round picks.

Matt Ryan is also another first-rounder who has been the most consistent and reliable player in Atlanta’s franchise history.

Treadwell would have also been playing alongside former Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley and Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst, two other fresh faces in Atlanta.

Other first-rounders on Atlanta’s offensive include; center Alex Mack, left tackle Jake Matthews, left guard James Carpenter, right guard Chris Lindstrom, and right tackle Kaleb McGary.

Falcons Are Set With Their Connections

I could not name a better duo in the NFL for Matt Ryan to connect with than Jones and Ridley.

Since Ridley was drafted by the Falcons as the No. 24 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, he has continued to prove himself worthy as a starter. In just two seasons in Atlanta, Ridley has caught 127 passes for 1,687 yards and 17 touchdowns. Jalen Hurts, Ridley’s teammate at Alabama says Ridely’s work ethic is what got him to where he is today, fueling his success in the NFL. He also added that while in college, if Hurts wanted to get a late-night throwing session in, Ridley was always the first to want to catch passes. Treadwell could probably have learned a thing or two from Ridley. As for Jones, he’s recorded more than 12,000 receiving yards in his career, sitting at 12,125 heading into the 2020 season. Last season he recorded 99 catches for 1,394 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Russell Gage will now play as the team’s third receiver.

