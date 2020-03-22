Julio Jones Trade Rumors: Latest on Possible Eagles Deal

NFL rumors have been swirling this week but there’s one in particular that fans are concerned about. The Atlanta Falcons trading their prized possessionJulio Jones to the Eagles is “absolutely no” happening, per a league source that with knowledge of the situation.

PFT Commenter’s dog, Leroy who works as an NFL insider, heard Thursday evening that the Eagles and Falcons were talking about a trade that would send receiver Julio Jones to Philadelphia and Zach Ertz to Atlanta.

But the deal was said to be “off the table.”

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation have told me the trade is off the table. #credibility #journalisticintegrity #bark https://t.co/S6XGdhQjFs — NFL Insider Leroy (@LeroyInsider) March 20, 2020

While the Eagles may be looking to upgrade the receiver position with the former Alabama legend, it won’t be happening.

A Staple to Atlanta

Although there have been some ups and downs with Jone and the Falcons franchise, he will not be going anywhere. Julio Jones is a staple to the Atlanta Falcons organization and to the fans.

Jones, a 7x Pro Bowler, has a $66 million dollar contract the runs through 2023 and is the Falcons were to release him, they would still have to fork up $31 million which they can’t afford to do right now with other priorities.

Although the Falcons finished the 2019 season with a 7-9 record, they still ended the year on a six-game winning streak and Jones play practically carried the offense on his back.

Jones ended last season with career highs, breaking memorable records. For starters, he took over Jerry Rice’s record in receiving yards having 12,000 in less than 17 games this season. He reeled in 99 catches for 1,394 receiving yards and six touchdowns last season and provided exciting touchdowns each week.

Falcons Listen to Their Fans

The Falcons have really started listening to what their fans want which is probably a good thing considering they couldn’t get a packed house last season.

First, they listened to the fans wanting new uniforms this year after wearing the same old one for 17 seasons. The uniform preview is expected to be revealed next month before the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Falcons listened again to fans pleading for Todd Gurley to come home and Atlanta signed him the morning after he was released—an exciting moment for Falcons and Georgia fans.

The Julio to Philly roomers are making fans threaten to leave the Falcons community forever if Julio gets traded.

Fans are making comments saying:

-“Don’t you dare get rid of Julio Jones if you release the best receiver in the NFL you will lose a 40-year falcon fan.”

– “swear! If they trade Julio, I’m officially done with this franchise.”

-“If they trade julio I’m out.”

Any many more.

Starting Offense is Stacked

The Falcons have no excuses keeping them for the playoffs this year. They have a starting offense that is loaded with 10 former first-rounders, thanks to the addition of Todd Gurley.

The 2019 Falcons had fans turning on their own quarterback who wasn’t even the problem. The defense primarily was, which will be priority come draft day.

Gurley is the hope Atlanta fans have needed and Matty Ice having the choices to throw passes to him, Jones and Hayden Hurst will make for an eventful and successful season.

