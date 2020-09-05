Conor McGregor Blasts UFC Fighter: ‘Big Long B******’

Irish superstar Conor McGregor took aim at one of his biggest rivals in MMA, Nate Diaz. On Saturday, “Notorious” shared an image on his Instagram Story of himself and Diaz fighting during UFC 202 in August 2016, writing “Big Long B******.”

A screenshot of McGregor’s verbal jab can be seen below:

The image was from a GIF shared by the Instagram account @mcgregor_rolex, showing Notorious avoid a left hook by Diaz. The original GIF can be seen below:

UFC 202 featured the highly anticipated rematch between Diaz and McGregor. The fighters competed five months prior at UFC 196 and Diaz earned the upset victory by second-round rear-naked choke.

On August 20, 2016, they stepped inside the Octagon once again and fought in a bloody back-and-forth war that went to the scorecards. As history has it, Notorious won the clash by majority decision.

Four years later and fans have still not witnessed the trilogy bout. Both fighters have expressed interest at different times for the fight, however it has not come to fruition. Notorious is currently retired from MMA and Diaz has been linked to a rematch with Jorge Masvidal for his next fight.

