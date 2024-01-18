Ravens Waive Pro Bowl RB After Short Stint in Baltimore

On Wednesday, January 17, the Baltimore Ravens cleared another roster spot by waiving running back Melvin Gordon from the roster. Gordon was only a member of the Ravens for less than a year and only saw four games of action with the team.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero posted on X (formerly Twitter), “The #Ravens waived veteran RB Melvin Gordon, per source.”

The Ravens confirmed the move through their own X account posting, “We have waived RB Melvin Gordon.”

Gordon signed with the Ravens in the summer of 2023 and has spent much of the season being bounced between the active roster and the practice squad.

The 30-year-old RB only received sporadic playing time in a running back corps that has been decimated by injuries.

Even with season-ending injuries to J.K. Dobbins in Week 1 against the Houston Texans and rookie Keaton Mitchell in Week 15 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Gordon has struggled to claim many carries.

The Los Angeles Chargers draft product had his fewest carries and yards of his 9-year career between the Chargers, Denver Broncos and now Ravens. He finished with 26 carries for 81 rushing yards, 1 touchdown and a fumble.

Gordon was unable to supplant Mitchell, Gus Edwards or even Justice Hill throughout the season.

According to Sarah Ellison, host of “The Vault: Daily Ravens Podcast,” “Ravens could still re-sign Melvin Gordon to the practice squad.”

This late in the season that may be Gordon’s only opportunity to stick with a playoff team.

Waiving of Melvin Gordon Could Make Way for Dalvin Cook

The writing may have been on the wall for Gordon when the Ravens signed RB Dalvin Cook on Thursday, January 4. Cook was signed quickly by the Ravens after he was waived by the New York Jets.

Ellison posted, “This does feel like an indication that they [Baltimore] want to get Dalvin Cook up as RB3 heading into the divisional round.”

Cook has also had a disappointing season with only 67 rushes for 214 yards. However, that may have been more of a result of the Jets’ disappointing season and being behind superstar running back Breece Hall.

Cook has plenty of gas left, as the 28-year-old has had four straight 1,000 yard rushing seasons prior to this year. Gordon on the other hand has not hit 1,000 rushing yards since 2017 (his only year doing so).

Cook is younger and more explosive than Gordon is and could offer the Ravens more as the third running back.

Cook has not been activated from the practice squad yet, but according to the Athletics’ Jeff Zrebiec, “Ravens have 3 openings on 53-man roster. They have option of 2 gameday PS elevations, too. So Ravens could have as many as 5 players on gameday roster Sat that aren’t currently on 53.”

With the waiving of Gordon, the Ravens only have two running backs on the active roster, so it is highly probable Cook is called to action for Saturday against the Texans.

Wednesday’s Divisional Round Injury Report Brings Good News for Ravens’ Fans

The Ravens released their Wednesday, January 17 injury report and Ravens’ fans will be thrilled to see some key names as full participants in today’s practice.

Both tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Zay Flowers were full participants in Wednesday’s practice. Andrews and Flowers were both limited participants on Tuesday, January 16.

The Ravens begin their playoff run against a young and dangerous Texans team that just shut down Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns. Quarterback Lamar Jackson will be happy to have both of his targets back.

Special teams star Devin Duvernay was also able to put a second full practice in giving the Ravens a clear edge. Unfortunately, OLB Jadeveon Clowney and CB Marlon Humphrey were unable to practice.

Clowney is dealing with an illness so he should be okay prior to the game on Saturday. On the other hand, Humphrey is still dealing with a calf injury that has status uncertain against the Texans.