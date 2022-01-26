13 Best Trikes for Kids: The Ultimate List

This crazy cool trike is for the kid who’s a daredevil and loves to perform tricks and stunts. This trike delivers 360 degrees of spinning action, making fast turns and spinouts their new favorite game. The high impact front wheel features a flat-free tire, and the tiny back caster wheels are responsible for the incredible maneuverability of this trike.

The MX-style handlebar has rubber grips, and a double crown fork design. The frame and fork are made of durable welded steel. Because this trike is built for super hard play and stunts, Razor wisely offers a package that includes knee and elbow pads for an extra fifteen bucks.