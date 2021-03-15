11 Best Electric Beach Cruiser Bikes

You can also attach a bike basket to haul sunscreen, towels, and other essentials. We’ve compared and reviewed the options to bring you the best electric beach cruiser for your budget.

Enjoy the warm sun on your face and the wind whipping your hair as you coast past everyone on your electric beach cruiser. Whether your plans include a trip to the shore or errands around town, you’ll be prepared with the assistance of an electric motor.

Our Unbiased Reviews

1. sixthreezero AroundtheBlock 250W Electric Beach Cruiser Price: $1,649.99 Shop now at sixthreezero Pros: Relaxed riding position reduces back strain

Top speed of 24 miles per hour using pedal assist

Thumb throttle provides rapid power bursts Cons: Only comes in one color

Doesn't have a step-through frame

Not really designed for off-road riding Consider the 250-watt AroundtheBlock from sixthreezero if you’re looking for a basic but dependable electric beach cruiser that will get you to your destination without much fanfare. The addition of an electric motor and a few modern tweaks, including internal cable routing and an integrated battery, breathes new life into this timeless retro-style bike. Classic doesn’t mean boring, though. If you’ve never experienced an electric motor before, you’re in for a treat. Whether you’re pedaling into a stiff wind or prefer to cruise up hills, you’ll have ample power at your disposal. You can also purchase the exact same bike with a more powerful 500-watt motor if you’re looking for even more performance. The 250-watt rear hub drive motor does more than just give you additional power when you need it. With a top speed of 15 miles per hour on full electric and 24 miles per hour on pedal assist mode, you’ll enjoy quick and effortless trips to the beach and around town. A 36-volt 10.4Ah battery yields approximately 15 miles per charge on full electric mode and up to 30 miles on pedal assist mode, or around 1.5 hours of riding. As with most electric bikes, this classic cruiser is outfitted with an LCD display to track your battery level and speed. An upright riding position keeps you relaxed and reduces strain on your shoulders, knees, hips, and back as you ride. You’ll also find yourself pedaling naturally with full leg extension, which can prevent soreness in your ankles, knees, and hips. An extra-wide foam-filled saddle cushions your ride even on rough or uneven terrain. While its standard steel fork definitely helps cushion the ride, the bike’s wider 26 x 2.125-inch tires take most of the credit. However, they’re a bit meager for riding on sand. If you’re looking for a beach cruiser electric bike that you can actually ride on the sand, check out the EVRYjourney 500W Electric Fat Tire Hybrid Bike, which has 26 x 4-inch big fat tires for a more cushioned and stable ride. Front and rear adjustable disc brakes are within easy reach when you need to stop. A dependable seven-speed Shimano Tourney rear derailleur covers just about any terrain you might want to ride without weighing down the bike or driving up the price with costly (and unnecessary) extra gears. The 19-inch frame isn’t curved, but it’s designed to fit most riders between 5′ and 6′ tall. Riders up to 250 pounds should be able to comfortably ride this electric beach cruiser bike. VideoVideo related to sixthreezero aroundtheblock 250w electric beach cruiser 2021-03-12T13:46:15-05:00 2. RadWagon 4 Electric Cargo Bike Price: $1,699.00 Shop now at Rad Power Bikes Pros: Easily swap out child seats and baskets with the updated mounting points

Cruises up to 45 miles on a single charge

Supports up to 350 pounds Cons: Bike is quite heavy

Accessories may not be readily available

Front fork isn't the best at absorbing bumps The RadWagon 4 Electric Cargo Bike was named “Best Value Cargo Bike” by Bicycling Magazine. If you’re looking for a true hauler that you can load up for a day trip to the beach or a fun two-wheeled getaway, this bike is it. A good alternative is the RadRunner 1 Electric Utility Bike, which has similar specs and performance in a more compact package. One of this electric wagon’s biggest perks is its 750-watt geared hub motor, which makes it easier to haul heavy loads up hills and generate more speed when you’re taking off from a stop. You can fit all the essentials and more for a fun day on the beach on this bike, which has a maximum payload capacity of 350 pounds. The rear cargo rack can hold up to 120 pounds. To ensure you won’t run out of juice when you’re away from home, Rad Power Bikes paired the powerful motor with a 48-volt 14Ah lithium-ion battery. This winning combination allows you to cruise up to 45 miles on a single charge. A quick glance at the display gives you all the necessary information, including pedal assist level, battery life, speed, trip distance, and power output. There’s even an integrated five-volt one-amp port to charge your devices on the go. You’ll find five pedal assist levels on this class two e-bike along with a handy seven-speed Shimano thumb shifter. A twist grip throttle propels the bike to a top speed of 20 miles per hour, even when it’s fully loaded. Custom rubber 22 x 3-inch tires give you plenty of traction and stability without weighing down the bike or compromising its performance on paved surfaces. Plus, their unique tread efficiently handles inclement weather, paved surfaces, and rugged terrain. Since this electric beach cruiser only comes in one size, you want to make sure you can comfortably fit on it before taking the plunge. This bike has a standover height of 23.6 inches and will work for most riders between 5’1″ and 6’4″. The frame also features a step-through design for easy on and off. A lower center of gravity enables confident handling. Riders also appreciate the electric beach cruiser’s adjustable telescoping seat post and handlebars, which don’t require any special tools. Want to bring your little ones along? There’s plenty of room on the back of the bike to safely and comfortably transport precious cargo. Updated mounting points allow you to easily swap add-ons and accessories as needed, including child bike seats and storage baskets. 3. Schwinn Mendocino Price: $1,499.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Light and durable 6061 aluminum frame

Dependable three-piece crank

Rack-mounted battery is easy to install and remove Cons: Doesn't have a front basket

Lights aren't included

Small LCD display Rides to the beach and around town are much more fun on the well-equipped Mendocino eBike from Schwinn. This electric cruiser stands out for its retro styling with modern updates, from its durable and lightweight 6061 aluminum classic cruiser frame to a compact but efficient 250-watt rear hub motor. While some electric cruisers on our list offer more power, you’ll have plenty of assistance for daily cruises around town. What’s more, you can conveniently use the thumb pad to choose your preferred level of power. A six-speed Shimano drivetrain gives you all the gears you might need to power along flat surfaces and gentle hills. While the bike’s sleek frame makes it an attractive option for fans of the classic beach cruiser style, the cables are neatly routed inside the frame for a cleaner overall appearance. Schwinn has also outfitted the bike with a sturdy three-piece crank to keep it riding strong with time. Whether you’re using your E-Mendocino primarily to cruise to the beach or as a commuter, the rear rack comes in handy for storing your essentials. Full fenders protect against spray and dirt, so you’ll still look sharp when you get to your destination. 4. Swagtron EB11 Electric Cruiser Bike Price: $999.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Frame and front fork are made with 6061 tempered aluminum

Seven-speed Shimano gear system

Lockable battery compartment for added security Cons: Some similarly priced bikes have a longer range

Doesn't come with front or rear lights

Only available in one size Swagtron’s EB11 Electric Cruiser Bike builds on the popular EB10 electric cruiser bike by upgrading its brakes and cruise control functionality. Otherwise, you can’t go wrong with either bike if you’re shopping for an affordable classic beach cruiser with an electric motor for extra assistance when you need it. This electric bike cruiser isn’t flashy, but it’s a dependable ride for beach days and errands around town. Swagtron has outfitted the bike with a 250-watt motor, which offers plenty of power for flat terrain and gentle, rolling hills. When combined with a powerful 36-volt battery, the bike can reach speeds up to 15.3 miles per hour and can go up to 26 miles per charge. Need more range? Consider swapping out the battery, which is easy to do using the lockable battery compartment. With pedal-only, throttle-only, and pedal-to-go modes at your disposal, you can keep cruising at your own pace. Pedal assist is available when you need it. A dependable seven-speed Shimano gear system makes the EB11 even more capable. The cruiser is also built to withstand the test of time, with features such as a frame and front fork made with sturdy steel and tough 6061 tempered aluminum. Air-filled 26 x 2.125-inch tires help cushion the ride on rough surfaces. An extra-wide saddle with springs makes the ride even more comfortable. You’ll also find dependable direct-pull brakes when you need to stop. Other perks include a bell, reflectors, cargo rack, and an LCD display that shows your speed, mode, distance, and how much battery power is left. This bike weighs 50.7 pounds and has an adjustable seat height post for a more personalized fit. 5. SOHOO S115 Electric Beach Cruiser Price: $1,139.00 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Powerful 500-watt motor with peak 915-watt output

Accessible step-through frame

Front and rear LED lights Cons: Doesn't have a front basket

Can be hard to mount a water bottle cage on the curved frame

Relatively heavy If you’re looking for an e-bike cruiser with plenty of power, consider the SOHOO S115. Not only does this well-equipped electric cruiser have a dependable 500-watt motor for hills and flats, it offers a peak power output of 915 watts. Few other rides on our list offer this much power, which makes the S115 a practical choice if you want a sportier ride. Such a powerful motor requires the right battery for the job, and SOHOO has chosen a 48-volt 12Ah lithium battery. You can cruise up to 65 miles at a steady eight miles per hour on the most efficient mode, which is plenty for running errands and cruising to the beach. There are four working modes: walk, throttle, pedal assist, and manual. The top speed on the highest pedal assist mode is 25 miles per hour. A seven-speed Shimano drivetrain offers smooth and dependable gear changes. This electric beach cruiser is a true all-around performer that offers something for commuters to off-road riders. The front fork and seat post absorb shocks for a smoother ride, while the bike’s dependable 180mm double disc brakes safely stop the bike as needed. While the sturdy aluminum alloy frame stands up nicely to shocks and jolts, its step-through design also makes it accessible for nearly any rider. Other perks include a detachable luggage rack and integrated front and rear LED lights. 6. Addmotor M-430 Step-Thru Electric Bike Price: $1,899.00 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Beefy four-inch tires can handle snow, sand, mud and tricky terrain

Large-capacity 48-volt 16Ah battery

Front fork with 80mm travel, adjustable preload, and lockout Cons: Only comes in one size and color

Frame is quite heavy

Doesn't have hydraulic brakes The Addmotor M-430 Cruiser E-Bike might look intimidating with its big fat tires, but its step-through frame design and 24-inch wheels make it an accessible bike for anyone. As with any fat tire bike, the beefier tires improve traction on sand, snow, and other tricky surfaces. If you’re looking for an electric beach cruiser that you can actually ride on the beach, this electric beach cruiser is one of your best bets. Not only do the wide four-inch tires provide extra traction off-road, they also help cushion the ride. The M-430 has a front fork with 80mm travel, adjustable preload, and lockout to absorb vibrations. You’ll have plenty of power to cruise up hills and along rugged terrain thanks to a high-speed 750-watt brushless rear hub motor. A large-capacity 48-volt 16Ah battery keeps the bike cruising up to 65 miles on a single charge in pedal assist mode. Simply twist the throttle controller as needed for an extra burst of speed and power. This colorful cruiser e-bike features five pedal assist levels and has a maximum speed of 28 miles per hour. It’s also sturdy enough to hold riders up to 300 pounds. An integrated five-inch LCD display keeps you updated with all the information you need to plan your trips accordingly, such as your average and maximum speeds, pedal assist level, battery life, trip distance, and wattage. There’s even a built-in USB port to keep your phone and other devices topped off when you’re out and about. Adjustability is key if you want a bike that you can comfortably use for long stretches of time. You can adjust the handlebars and stem as needed for a more personalized fit. The bike comes in one size and should fit most riders between 5’2″ and 6′ tall. Whether you’re wrapping up a day at the beach or you’re commuting home after a full day at work, the integrated head and tail lights will make you more visible to others on the road or trails. The bike also has front and rear fenders, along with a detachable rear rack. 7. Nakto Classic City Electric Bike Price: $759.05 Shop now at BikeBerry Pros: Safety cut-off switch instantly cuts power when brakes are applied

Arrives 80 percent assembled

Supports up to 250 pounds Cons: One of the heaviest bikes on our list

Range isn't very long

Not designed for aggressive off-road riding While the Nakto Classic City e-bike might fly under the radar a bit compared to some of the flashier electric beach cruisers on our list, it’s worth checking out if you’re shopping for an affordable and simple electric beach cruiser. You’ll find everything you need for trips to the beach and exploring neighborhoods on the bike, including a basket and LED headlight. There’s even a locking kickstand for security. The 250-watt motor isn’t powerful enough to effortlessly cruise up really steep gradients, but it’s really all you need for a trip to the beach or cruising on flat roads and light to moderate hills. Nakto, a California-based e-bike manufacturer, paired the motor with a lightweight and efficient 36-volt battery with an approximate range of 18 to 25 miles per charge. Some of the more expensive electric cruiser bikes on our list have a longer range, but this is still plenty for getting to the beach and back or running errands around town. This Nakto electric beach cruiser is a Class 2 e-bike, which means that it features a throttle feature for an immediate boost of power and a maximum speed of 20 miles per hour. Stock 26 x 1.75-inch tires keep you feeling confident and in control without weighing down the bike. With a total weight of 68 pounds, including the battery, you wouldn’t want much additional weight on the bike, anyways. A six-speed Shimano derailleur offers smooth gear changes, so you can stay focused on your ride. 8. Ecotric Peacedove City Electric Bike Price: $664.99 Shop now at BikeBerry Pros: Step-through frame is convenient for smaller and older riders

Front basket and rear cargo rack for storage

LED display shows battery life, time, speed, and riding mode Cons: Doesn't have internal cable routing

May not fit riders over 5'9"

Vague instruction manual Although it’s technically a city bike, the Ecotric Peacedove e-bike is well-equipped for a day at the beach or riding around town. For starters, its large front basket stores snacks and drinks, a change of clothes, and any smaller accessories you might need during the day. A rear rack offers more room for your essentials. A 36-volt 350-watt rear hub motor supplies the right amount of power for your daily tasks without adding extra weight. This electric beach cruiser also has a 36-volt 10Ah battery to keep you cruising for hours on end. Depending on the circumstances, you can choose between pedal assist and throttle modes. A Shimano seven-speed derailleur provides dependable shifting as you go. Comfort is key on the best electric beach cruisers, and the Peacedove won’t disappoint with its low step-through frame. Such an accessible frame makes the bike well-suited for women, older riders, and anyone with flexibility issues. Once you start to pedal, the sturdy aluminum alloy frame will keep you feeling confident on varied terrain. Seemingly small details can make a big difference, whether you’re on a day trip or commuting. This Ecotric bike is outfitted with front and rear lights, along with an LED display that shows your speed, time, distance, and riding mode at a glance. This electric beach cruiser bicycle has a weight capacity of 265 pounds. It also comes in one size and can generally fit riders between 4’9″ and 5’9″. 9. E-Joe JADE Comfort Cruiser Electric Bike Price: $1,697.00 Shop now at BikeBerry Pros: MXUS 750-watt rear brushless geared hub motor with peak 1,000-watt output

Puncture-resistant tires

Can cruise up to 45 miles per charge Cons: Only available in one color

Doesn't have a front basket

Bike is quite heavy With its peak 1,000-watt output, the JADE Comfort Cruiser is one of the most powerful electric beach cruisers on the market today. An MXUS 750-watt rear brushless geared hub motor gets you through just about anything, including steeper climbs and unrelenting headwinds. Despite its beastly power output, the motor is so quiet that other riders might not even realize you’re cruising past them on an electric bike. A Shimano seven-speed gearing system keeps you rolling without a hitch, whether you’re climbing a hill or navigating uneven surfaces. You also won’t have to worry about taking this beach cruiser electric bike off the beaten path thanks to its puncture-resistant 26 x 2.125-inch tires. When you purchase a bike with such a powerful motor, you want an equally suitable battery to go with it. In this case, a 48-volt 14Ah lithium-ion battery keeps the bike cruising up to 45 miles per charge, with a top speed of 25 miles per hour. These are promising numbers if you’re looking for an electric beach cruiser that won’t run out of juice halfway through a fun day of exploring. You’re in control of your ride at all times with the bike’s five-level pedal assist system, which even has a cadence sensor. Thumb throttle control is readily available when you need an instant boost of power. Some bikes are light on accessories, but the JADE Comfort Cruiser comes with a kickstand, fenders, rear rack, head and tail lights and a bell to let others know you’re about to cruise past them. A 300-pound capacity makes this electric beach cruiser a dependable choice for heavier riders. 10. X-Treme Laguna Electric Beach Cruiser Price: $1,519.05 Shop now at BikeBerry Pros: Cruises up to 70 miles on low PAS mode

Comfy seat with dual springs

Reliable Shimano Altus nine-speed shifting system Cons: LED light isn't covered under warranty

Relatively heavy

Bike and battery warranty is only good for a year Here’s a great-looking beach cruiser for guys who want the classic comfort and relaxed riding style of a cruiser without the traditional styling. The X-Treme Laguna Beach Cruiser looks and performs more like a hybrid than a beach cruiser, but it’s fully outfitted with all the creature comforts you might need for a stress-free ride to your local beach. Where some electric beach cruisers might fall a bit short with their entry-level 250-watt motors, the Laguna Beach Cruiser cranks out an impressive 500 watts from its Bafang high torque zero resistance clutch motor. Not only does this extra power get you to your destination that much faster, it comfortably propels riders up to 350 pounds, which makes this e-bike beach cruiser one of the best on our list for heavier users. A lightweight but mighty 48-volt 10.4Ah battery packs quite a bit of power into a compact package. You’re also in control over how fast and far you travel by using the bike’s smart pedal assist system with five speeds. You can cruise up to 70 miles using the low pedal assist setting. Additionally, this bike can climb a five to seven percent grade continuously for 45 minutes, according to the manufacturer. A top speed of 25 miles per hour on pedal assist and throttle modes keeps you at the front of the pack. An LCD display shows your distance, speed, and battery life. From hills to flats to sandy shorelines, a dependable nine-speed Shimano Altus rear derailleur keeps you riding strong and ensures prompt gear changes. Whether you’re cruising at the fastest possible speed or taking it slower, front and rear Tektro disc brakes reliably stop the bike as soon as you squeeze the levers. Beach cruisers are synonymous with comfort, and this bike’s Suntour front suspension fork smooths bumps and vibrations for a more pleasant ride. Then there’s the classic large beach cruiser seat with dual springs for added cushioning. Kenda 26 x 2.10-inch beach cruiser tires on aluminum wheels keep you feeling stable and confident as you ride. While the bike’s powerful 500-watt motor and efficient five-speed power assist system makes it quite a bargain for the price, the manufacturer has included some extras to give you even more bang for your buck. Not only does the front basket come with the bike, it also folds and can be used in the front or back of the bike. We’re also big fans of the included beverage holder, which provides a tidy and convenient solution for your cans and bottles. 11. sixthreezero A/O Frida Electric Touring Cruiser Bike Price: $2,149.99 Shop now at sixthreezero Pros: Cruises up to 40 miles per charge

Fits riders between 5' and 6'2"

Seven-speed Shimano transmission Cons: Only available in one color

Quite heavy

Doesn't come with a front basket sixthreezero has improved its popular A/O Frida cruiser bike by adding a 500-watt rear hub drive motor. If you’re new to electric bikes, 500 watts is plenty for cruising up hills and riding into the wind without using up all of your energy. To ensure the motor has enough power for a day at the beach, sixthreezero has selected a 48-volt 10.4Ah lithium-ion battery for this stylish cruiser. You can also cruise up to 20 miles per hour on full electric and 28 miles per hour using pedal assist mode. A single charge yields approximately 20 miles of cruising time using full electric and up to 40 miles on pedal assist mode. You can check the LCD display at any time to view your speed, power level, and remaining battery charge. A seven-speed Shimano Tourney rear derailleur provides dependable shifting in various situations. You can easily control the gears by using the Shimano shift lever. Beach cruisers are often characterized by their comfortable and relaxed riding style, and the A/O Frida won’t disappoint with its upright position that reduces strain on your back, shoulders, knees, and hips. A forward pedaling motion ensures your feet are never too far off the ground, which should put nervous riders at ease. While you can easily stop by simply putting your feet down, the bike comes with front and rear disc hand brakes to bring you to a safe stop. Unlike a mountain bike, you won’t find elaborate front suspension on this electric cruiser bike. A standard steel fork absorbs vibrations as you go, while the wide 26 x 1.95-inch cruiser tires provide plenty of cushioning for rough trails, smooth pavement, and everything in-between. An extra-wide saddle filled with foam cushions your ride even more. This bike is available in a 17.5-inch aluminum alloy frame that fits most riders between 5′ and 6’2″. It also supports up to 250 pounds and is ideal for riders with knee or back pain. A low step-through frame makes it easier to get on and off the bike.

Can You Ride Electric Bikes on the Beach?

Most electric beach cruisers have thicker tires and powerful motors than road or even some hybrid bikes. However, not every beach cruiser is actually designed to ride on the sand. All of the bikes listed above will get you to the beach, but only a few are actually suitable for riding on sand.

In the world of bike tires, larger and wider tires are generally what you want for riding over sand (especially soft sand), rocks and other obstacles. For best results, opt for a tire that's at least three inches wide.

Another secret to successfully riding on sand, especially soft sand, is having a motor that's powerful enough to get you through tricky terrain.

Check out our best fat tire electric bikes for a larger selection of electric bikes that you can ride on the beach.

What Is the Best Beach Cruiser Bike?

We've reviewed and compared the best electric beach cruiser bikes available right now, keeping different price points, features, and styles in mind.

As with any other type of bike, what's best for you might not work for another rider. To ensure you find the best beach cruiser bike for your money, we've compiled a list of top-rated electric beach cruisers for any cyclist.

These beach cruiser electric bikes generally have motors ranging from 250 up to 750 watts or more. If you need a bike with maximum power, the SOHOO S115 electric beach cruiser has a peak output of just under 1,000 watts.

Not sure how much power you need? Check out this chart on Alysion.org. You'll find examples of how many watts are generally required to sustain certain average paces in various situations. For example, a stiff 25-mile-per-hour headwind requires 250 watts to maintain a consistent speed of 12.5 miles per hour.

Certain features might make one bike more appealing than the next. If you're planning frequent trips to the beach, you might opt for a bike that has front and rear storage. Or, maybe you need a bike that's slightly lighter for trips in the city and around town.



What Are Beach Cruiser Bikes Good For?

Your beach cruiser can do more than just offer you a fun ride to the beach. Especially when the bike is powered by a motor and has capable tires for exploring. Whether it's 250, 500, or 750 watts, your beach cruiser electric bike can take you to new places.

There's a clear difference between an electric beach cruiser, with its relaxed and comfortable riding style, and a more performance-oriented electric mountain bike. Still, that doesn't mean you won't have fun on your beach cruiser electric bike.

Plus, simply getting out on your bike will bring you closer to the recommended 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity each week, according to the Mayo Clinic.

