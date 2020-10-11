12 Best Trampolines for Kids: Your Buyer’s Guide

Looking for the best trampolines for kids this year? We’ve got you covered with this ultimate buyer’s guide.
Getting your kids to want to exercise can be a bit of a chore, mostly thanks to the plethora of electronics at their disposal like Xbox Ones, Nintendo Switches, computers, and tablets. We can’t blame them for wanting to play on these cool devices, but that doesn’t mean we should let them play on them all day.
Instead, it’s time to get them outside, and a great way to do that is to fill your backyard with awesome outdoor toys that will make them want to play out there. Luckily, there are plenty of options, ranging from trampolines to an arsenal of nerf guns to cool playhouses.
With that in mind, most kids love to jump around, and there are plenty of benefits to jumping on a trampoline. In fact, there are many trampoline-owners who say that owning a trampoline can be life-changing.
With that in mind, here are the 12 best trampolines for kids in 2020:
1. Skywalker Trampolines 15 ft Jump n DunkPrice: $1,000.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds Up to 200 LBS
- Meant for Older Kids
- Comes With Basketball Hoop and Ball
- Not intended for smaller kids
- Too big for indoor use
- Ball constantly goes over the top of the hoop and into the yard
Skywalker Trampolines doesn’t make just smaller trampolines for 7 and under, as they have quite a few awesome ones available for the older crowd. One of the biggest and best available is this 15 ft Jump N Dunk trampoline which comes with a basketball hoop attached to the netting for an awesome game of trampoline basketball. It features breakaway Velcro on the back of the rim so that it can stick well to the net.
While it’s a bit more expensive than most might like (coming in at $350), it’s a long-term investment that’s made from high-quality materials, and it has a weight limit of 200 lbs. So, it’ll likely last them for many years to come, providing plenty of outdoor play opportunities.
2. Skywalker Trampolines 8 FT Jump N Dunk TrampolinePrice: $221.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds up to 250 Pounds
- Four Different Colors Available
- Basketball Hoop and Ball Included
- Not Meant for Indoor use
- Too Small for Late Teens
- Low to the ground
Skywalker Trampolines also has an 8 ft version of their Jump N Dunk Trampoline that’s great for smaller yards. It looks great, and it has the same safety features as the larger Jump N Dunk mentioned above. It has an impressive weight capacity of 250 pounds, and it has a diameter of 8 feet. It’s one of the highest rated kids trampolines on Amazon, holding a 4.4 out of 5.0 average.
What’s more, it has some awesome color options, including green, blue, purple, or red.
3. Exacme 16 ft. Trampoline with Basketball HoopPrice: $679.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Quality Basketball Hoop Included
- 16-Footer
- 398-lb Weight Limit
- 6 Legs instead of four
- Only available in blue
- Windy days will bend the basketball pole
- Requires 2-3 to Assemble
If you simply can’t buy a trampoline for your kids without a basketball hoop, this extra-large 16-foot trampoline from Exacme comes with a high-quality hoop! It also comes with an actual basketball and ball inflater right in the box, so you don’t have to worry about buying one separately.
Assembly is easy, although it will take slightly more time because of the addition of the basketball hoop which also has to be assembled.
Exacme’s 16 foot tramp also has six W-shaped legs instead of the standard four, giving it more support.
On top of that, it has a much higher weight limit than the ActivPlay 16-footer (398 pounds), which means, as a parent, you’ll be more comfortable jumping with your kid on it.
Find more Exacme 16 ft. Trampoline with Basketball Hoop information and reviews here.
4. Happy Trampoline Galactic Xtreme TrampolinePrice: $2,349.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great for Gymnasts
- Large Rectangular Size
- Premium Quality
- Durable
- Pricey
- Bigger Options are Out of Stock
- Customer Service Complaints
If you’re looking for the premium-tier option, the clear winner is the Happy Trampoline Galactic Xtreme. This rectangular trampoline is best for gymnasts and large families who have the backyard room for it. It comes in at 14 x 16 feet, and instead of the typical circular design, it sports a more open rectangular layout.
It also comes with extra long springs that are 9″ long, allowing for higher jumping than the average trampoline. It has a weight capacity of 550 pounds, so it can even hold multiple adults at once.
Of course, safety is a top priority when buying a trampoline, and the Happy Trampoline brand takes safety seriously. It has an extra wide spring pad cover to ensure that the springs remain unexposed to jumpers, and it’s entirely galvanized.
Not only does it offer the ultimate in safety and supreme jumping ability, but it also looks great in your yard, with a more premium-than-not design that you won’t be embarrassed to leave up all summer.
Find more Happy Trampoline Galactic Xtreme Trampoline information and reviews here.
5. Merax 14 ft Round Trampoline with Basketball Hoop and LadderPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Best-looking
- 330 Pound Weight Capacity
- Basketball Hoop
- Expensive
- No Ball included
- Poor Quality covers
If you’re looking for something a bit bigger, Merax has the coolest-looking trampoline on the market right now for bigger kids. It has a neon green colorway, and it comes with a big basketball hoop that makes it great for playing horse or a game of 1 on 1. It also comes with a ladder so that they can easily get in and out of the netted area.
This trampoline has an impressive weight capacity of 330 pounds, so even adults can use it. It has a 4.3 out of 5.0 star rating on Amazon. Unfortunately, it does take a bit of time to put together, so it’s not exactly easily moved. But once it’s together, your kids will have a blast.
-
Cons:
- Thick Gauge Steel Frame
- Antifungal & Weather Resistant
- Double Safety Enclosure
- Long Rectangular Design
- Supports up to 500 Lbs
- Expensive
- Might be Too Big For Your Yard
If you’re looking for a kids trampoline that’s more of a rectangular shape, look at Upper Bounce’s gymnastics style trampolines. Shown here, they have a 9×15 ft trampoline that’s perfect for the slightly older crowd (10 years to 18 years old).
It’s easily assembled with two people in under 3 hours, and it has some great safety features. For example, it has a double safety enclosure, is made from antifungal materials, has a super thick safety pad around the springs, and it uses a heavy duty black coated steel frame to protect from impact.
It also holds up to 500 pounds, meaning everyone in the family can jump!
Find more Upper Bounce Gymnastics Style Trampoline information and reviews here.
7. Springfree Trampoline 8ft RoundPrice: $1,699.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Much Safer
- No Springs
- Even Looks Cooler
- Frame is Under Trampoline, Not Around It
- FlexiNet Enclosure Makes it Even Safer
- Can Leave it Outside Year-Round Without Rust
- Safety at a High Cost
- Assembly is Tougher
- No Basketball Hoop!
Springfree trampolines are a new twist on the classic trampoline design. Instead of using metal coils that go all the way around the trampoline, Springfree trampolines don’t use any springs whatsoever. Instead, the company uses a unique, revolutionary design that has flexible rods that are much safer.
Another included safety feature you’re getting with a Springfree Trampoline is that its frame is entirely hidden below the jumping surface…meaning it’s impossible for your kids to fall on and hurt themselves.
The netting around the trampoline also gets a safety upgrade with FlexiNet, which prevents falls to the ground and keeps jumpers on the jumping surface.
Plus, Springfree Trampolines have won all sorts of awards. That has to be a good thing, right?
Find more Springfree Trampoline 8ft Round information and reviews here.
8. ActivPlay 16ft Round TrampolinePrice: $404.40Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy Assembly
- 16-feet
- Also Available in Green
- Arrives in Two Separate Boxes
- Too Big for Some Yards
- Conservative Weight Limit on the Box
For a slightly bigger than average trampoline, check out ActivPlay’s 16 footer. It’s the best 16-foot trampoline currently available, with super-easy assembly and a quality design.
It’s made using secure 16-gauge galvanized steel so that the frame is sturdy, and it comes with an enclosure net that’s 6 feet tall (which is especially great for taller kids in the family).
On top of its safety features and quality design, it’s also worth noting that this 16 footer is also available with a blue/green spring pad that gives it a cooler look than the standard blue pads that are so widely available.
I’ve had this ActivPlay 16 footer for about 4 years already, and it’s showing very few signs of wear. It was incredibly quick and easy to put together as well, taking myself and a buddy just a half hour in total! That means you can go from shipped to jumping in virtually no-time!
Find more ActivPlay 16ft Round Trampoline information and reviews here.
9. My First Trampoline 7 FootPrice: $183.15Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy Zip-Enclosure
- Sturdy Design
- Stable Base
- Not great for 6 years+
- Sits Lower to Ground
- Green base looks playground-esque
The Sportspower My First Trampoline is an 84″ trampoline for kids aged 3 to 7 (and under 100 lbs). This one certainly looks slightly more formidable than the one from Skywalker above, but it comes in at $50 more. It meets the necessary safety standards with its safety enclosure, and it can also be used indoors and outdoors (that is, of course, if you have 7 ft x 7 ft of space to spare in your home. It’s a great entry level trampoline for children, and it’s made with both young kids and their parents in mind.
10. Skywalker Trampolines 48 inch Round Seaside Adventure BouncerPrice: $77.45Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Up to 100 lbs
- Safety Enclosure
- 8.45 Square Feet
- Not big enough for flips
- Not great for 6 years+/Bigger kids
- Better for indoor than outdoor
The Skywalker Trampolines 48-inch Round Seaside Adventure Bouncer is a great budget trampoline for younger kids. It’s intended for ages 3 through 7 years of age, and it has a 100 lb weight capacity. While that obviously doesn’t satisfy older kids, it’s a great investment if you buy it when they’re exiting the toddler stage. It has a padded foam enclosure frame, and it has a 360 degree ring at waist height for them to hold onto. There are no springs, as it uses stretch bands to give a soft bounce. It has a jumping surface of 8.45 square feet.
It’s small enough to be used indoors, sure, but it’s also easy to transport outside as well. The net has no gap, which means your kids won’t fall through and injure themselves. It also has a safety enclosure net for the lower portion of the trampoline, which hangs over the sides to the ground so it keeps other kids and items from getting under it while someone else is jumping. When you pair the fact that it’s super safe with the fact that it’s under $100, this is one of the best trampolines on the market for the younger crowd.
Buy the Skywalker Trampolines 60 inch Seaside Adventure Bouncer here.
11. Little Tikes 7′ TrampolinePrice: $281.19Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Springs are Covered to Prevent Injury
- 105 Weight Limit
- Little Tikes Quality
- Plastic base looks cheap
- Not great for older kids
- Shoe net should be infront of zip enclosure, but it's not
Of course, Little Tikes has their hands in the trampoline game, and you can expect the highest quality with their trampoline. It’s made with durable materials, and the frame is made with blow-molded plastic. The springs are entirely covered with protective padding, so you don’t have to worry about your kids pinching themselves with one. It’s designed solely for outdoor use (however, it CAN certainly be used indoor). It also has a shoe hanger so that your kids’ shoes can hang off of the ground and away from bugs or pets.
Where it sets itself from the other 7′ tramps is that its unique, playful look that Little Tikes toys tend to have; safe to say it’s one of the best kids trampolines when it comes to pleasing the eye. It measures 90 x 96 x 61.3 inches, and it’s recommended for ages 3 to 10.
12. Giantex 7ft Trampoline Combo BouncerPrice: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds up to 130 Pounds
- Highly-Rated
- Easy Assembly
- Cheap-looking base
- Playground colorway
- Strange enclosure flap design
Giantex has another cool-looking 7ft kids trampoline. It’s perfect for both indoor and outdoor use, and it’s just another great option if you’re looking for something for your kids to play with. It looks great, despite its Mets-inspired color scheme. It’s waterproof and UV-resistant, so it won’t get damaged by the elements.
Which Are the Best Trampolines for Adults?
As an adult jumper, you're going to want a trampoline that's at least a 15-footer. In fact, the bigger the better! The best option above is the Exacme 16 foot w/ the basketball hoop because not only is it 16 feet but it also has a relatively higher weight limit of 398 pounds. So, you know, go ahead and eat that extra slice of pizza and still be comfortable knowing you can jump on it.
What's the Safest Trampoline for Your Kids?
For the safest trampoline, your best option is the Springfree Trampoline that uses a Softedge mat that's 30x more shock absorbent than the typical pads used on tramps. Yes, it's a bit pricier, but you're paying for the ultimate in safety (and it has a hefty 10-year Warranty on all parts!
What's the Best Trampoline for Toddlers?
If you're looking for the best mini trampoline for your toddler in 2020, your best option is clearly the Sportspower My First Trampoline - a well-designed mini trampoline that's specifically designed for 3 to 6-year-olds. It's small, but still big enough for them to have fun in. And it has a safety enclosure and a max weight of 100 pounds.
