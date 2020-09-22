7 Best Fat Tire Bikes: Your Buyer’s Guide

The LES Fat 27.5 Pro XT is truly a hybrid fat tire bike, with carefully selected parts and components to give you the riding experience you’ve been craving. Instead of subjecting yourself to the boredom of indoor workouts when the weather isn’t great, you can hop on your Pro XT and head for the trails. XT components ensure you have the most dependable brakes and rear derailleur.

This fat bike also comes with a lightweight carbon fiber frame that’s equally durable and lightweight and all but guarantees you’ll be passing some of those heftier aluminum frame fat tire bikes during your rides. A 12-speed Shimano cassette means you won’t need to hunt for the right gears when you’re heading into the hills.

Post-mount hydraulic disc brakes ensure you can stop on a dime when necessary. A 12 x 197mm rear thru-axle provides extra stability.

This carbon fat tire bike comes with 27.5 x 3.8-inch tires for conquering mud and snow but is also compatible with 29+ wheels and 26-inch wheels with 4.8-inch tires. A Swinger II dropout system not only allows you to use different wheel and tire combinations, it also adjusts the bottom bracket and chainstay length once you swap the tires out.