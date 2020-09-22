7 Best Fat Tire Bikes: Your Buyer’s Guide

The conditions outside are frightful, and all you can think about is riding outdoors. When your favorite trails are covered in snow, slush or mud, ordinary bike tires simply won’t do. Fat tire bikes have larger, wider tires than your typical mountain bike, and provide the traction and security you need for year-round riding. We’ve put together a list of the best fat tire bikes for all sorts of budget shoppers.
Feeling the need for more speed? These best fat tire electric bikes make outdoor rides that much more fun.
All-terrain knobby tires keep you safe and secure in even the trickiest riding conditions as you take the Mongoose Dolomite on your favorite trails. The bike features large 26 x 4-inch tires and can go through just about anything, including sand, snow and dirt.
Regardless of the surface, the bike’s hi-tensile steel frame provides a steady and secure ride. A seven-speed Shimano rear derailleur ensures you’ll never be left hunting for gears, even when climbing hills.
User-friendly twist shifters make it easy to change gears as you ride, while alloy rims make the ride more stable without weighing the bike down. Front and rear disc brakes allow you to quickly and safely stop the bike as needed.
Beach cruiser pedals make rides safe and comfortable. The Dolomite is best suited for riders between 5’6″ and 6′ tall.
Find more Mongoose Dolomite Men’s Fat Tire Bike information and reviews here.
2. Pivot LES Fat Pro XTPrice: $3,999.00Pros:
Cons:
- Lightweight carbon fiber frame and fork
- Works with various tire sizes
- High-quality XT components
- Pricey
- Pedals aren't included
- Doesn't come with a dropper seat post
The LES Fat 27.5 Pro XT is truly a hybrid fat tire bike, with carefully selected parts and components to give you the riding experience you’ve been craving. Instead of subjecting yourself to the boredom of indoor workouts when the weather isn’t great, you can hop on your Pro XT and head for the trails. XT components ensure you have the most dependable brakes and rear derailleur.
This fat bike also comes with a lightweight carbon fiber frame that’s equally durable and lightweight and all but guarantees you’ll be passing some of those heftier aluminum frame fat tire bikes during your rides. A 12-speed Shimano cassette means you won’t need to hunt for the right gears when you’re heading into the hills.
Post-mount hydraulic disc brakes ensure you can stop on a dime when necessary. A 12 x 197mm rear thru-axle provides extra stability.
This carbon fat tire bike comes with 27.5 x 3.8-inch tires for conquering mud and snow but is also compatible with 29+ wheels and 26-inch wheels with 4.8-inch tires. A Swinger II dropout system not only allows you to use different wheel and tire combinations, it also adjusts the bottom bracket and chainstay length once you swap the tires out.
3. Mongoose JuneauPrice: $569.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable aluminum MTB-style frame
- Shimano trigger shifters for precise gear changes
- Fits most riders between 5'4" and 6'2"
- Handlebars aren't adjustable
- Not very nimble
- Some find the seat uncomfortable
This budget fat bike is equipped with 26 x 4-inch all-terrain tires for added stability during even the most challenging riding conditions. From sand to snow to sand and pavement, Juneau is a truly versatile bike for year-round riding.
An aluminum MTB-style frame keeps you in control even when the terrain gets rough. There’s also hydro-formed tubing for a more responsive ride.
This fat tire bike’s six-speed Shimano drivetrain makes it easy to cruise and conquer inclines along the way. You’ll also find Shimano trigger shifters for precise gear changes.
Whether you’re riding on a slippery surface or pavement, the front and rear disc brakes bring you to a stop as quickly and safely as possible. Riders between 5’4″ and 6’2″ can generally fit comfortably on this bike.
4. Homlpope Fat Tire Mountain BikePrice: $259.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Has a 21-speed Shimano shifter
- Supersized 26 x 4.0-inch tires
- Great for challenging riding conditions
- Only comes in one size
- Frame is a bit heavy
- Instruction manual could be better
Supersized 26 x 4.0-inch tires take you through even the most challenging riding conditions, such as snow, mud, sand and tricky off-road terrain.
The bike is outfitted with everything you need for a day of riding, including a 21-speed Shimano shifter and disc brakes for dependable stopping power. No matter how tricky the riding gets, you’ll feel confident and secure with this bike’s steel frame.
This fat tire mountain bike has a 17-inch frame and supports up to 440 pounds.
5. Mongoose Vinson Fat Tire BikePrice: $798.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dual mechanical disc brakes for increased stopping power
- Tires are designed for sand, snow and other conditions
- Full 24-speed Shimano drivetrain and a SRAM X4 rear derailleur
- Not ideal for taller riders
- Only comes in one size
- Kickstand isn't included
If you’re looking for a more rugged trail riding experience, the Mongoose Vinson Fat Tire Bike delivers with its knobby 24 x 4-inch wheels. A sturdy aluminum frame keeps the bike secure on the trails, while a rigid fork adds an extra element of durability. The Mongoose Vinson has a 14-inch frame and is best suited for younger and shorter riders between 4′ and 5′ tall.
With a 24-speed Shimano drivetrain, complete with a SRAM X4 rear derailleur, you won’t find yourself hunting for the right gears. SRAM X4 trigger shifters put gear changes at your fingertips, which is especially useful when you’re navigating tricky terrain and want to keep your focus on the ride ahead.
Such hefty tires need good brakes to stop quickly and safely, which is where this bike’s dual mechanical disc brakes come into play. The robust four-inch fat tires are built for riding conditions that might otherwise keep you indoors, from snow-covered trails to muddy terrain. A three-piece alloy crank means less maintenance over time.
6. Max4out Fat Tire Mountain BikePrice: $379.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fits riders between 5'2" and 6'0"
- Front suspension fork for rugged terrain
- Dual front and rear disc brakes
- Some find the seat uncomfortable
- Lower quality stock tires
- Flimsy water bottle holder
Its wide tires make this mountain bike an especially appealing choice for snow-covered terrain, but it works just as well on tricky surfaces such as sand, mud, and rougher trails. The 4.3 x 26-inch fat tires keep you in control without compromising safety, so you can explore as much as you desire.
Hills can be even more challenging on fat bikes, but the 21-speed Shimano rear derailleur makes the task that much easier. This bike’s high carbon steel frame is equally lightweight and sturdy for optimal performance.
Dual front and rear disc brakes increase your stopping power when necessary. A front suspension fork absorbs bumps and jolts on rugged terrain for a smoother ride.
The seat is comfortable and ergonomic and is adjustable to roughly 13.4 inches high to fit riders between 5’2″ and 6’0″. This fat tire bike is suitable for riders up to 200 pounds.
7. Mongoose AztecPrice: $689.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with 26x4-inch all-terrain tires
- Front and rear disc brakes
- Seven-speed gearing
- Modifications aren't recommended
- Only available in one size
- Has some subpar stock components
The budget-friendly Mongoose Aztec is equipped with more than just the essentials for fun off-road adventures. For starters, the bike has 26×4-inch all-terrain tires with plenty of grip for snow, mud and other inclement conditions. A seven-speed shifter ensures you’re not hunting for the right gear when you need it. The bike also has a Shimano rear derailleur. Front and rear disc brakes provide dependable stopping power, which is essential when you’re riding in less than ideal weather conditions. Wide 26-inch alloy rims in front make the ride a bit more stable.
What is the advantage of buying a fat tire bike?
A fat bike, sometimes referred to as a fat tire bike or fatbike, is essentially a mountain bike with larger, knobbier tires. The wider tires, combined with lower pressure for riding on trickier surfaces such as snow or sand, make the bike a popular choice for rugged adventures and rides in inclement weather.
While the sport of fat bike riding has only taken off in recent years, fat tire bikes have actually been around for quite some time. According to this NBC News article, the idea of fat tire bikes originated in Alaska in the 1990s by riders competing in a mammoth cycling event similar not unlike the Iditarod race. While these bikes needed to be stable enough to handle snow, a similar concept was being developed in warmer climates to suit other tough off-road obstacles such as sand and mud.
How are fat tire bikes different from mountain bikes?
While fat tire bikes are often heavier than your average mountain bike, they're better equipped to handle all-weather conditions, even when the ground is covered in snow. If you want to go even faster without compromising the bike's ability to ride in just about any adverse weather conditions, consider investing in a fat tire e-bike or even converting your existing bike with an e-bike conversion kit.
The extra surface of a fat bike tire keeps it from sinking into softer ground as much as a traditional mountain bike tire would. As a result, you'll get a better grip on loose surfaces. Bikes with wider tires will often make you feel as though you're floating over the snow or sand, rather than sinking into it.
What is the best tire size for a fat tire bike?
The larger the tire, the more suitable the bike is for tackling rugged terrain. For this reason, some enthusiasts find that the best fat tire bikes have larger 29-inch wheels, while others prefer smaller tires.
Most fat bikes are heavier than your average bike. The tires are generally four inches wide, which provides extra stability and traction on snow, sand and other surfaces. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the tire inflation can be adjusted to accommodate different surfaces, including bumpier stretches.
