NBA Playoffs 2nd Round Best Bets

In the second round of the NBA Playoffs, fans can look forward to exciting matchups showcasing the emerging stars of the league.

In the Western Conference, matchups are set between the Nuggets and the Timberwolves, as well as the Thunder and the Mavericks, all competing for a spot in the conference finals. Meanwhile, in the Eastern Conference, fans can anticipate the resurgence of a classic postseason rivalry between the Knicks and Pacers, alongside the heavily favored Celtics taking on the Cavaliers.

Series Spread Bet

New York Knicks to Win the Series -1.5 Games (-135, DraftKings)

In this upcoming series, the New York Knicks are poised to dominate the boards, particularly on the offensive end, giving them a significant advantage over the Indiana Pacers. The Knicks lead the league in Offensive Rebounding Rate, consistently capitalizing on second-chance opportunities. Conversely, Pacers struggles with defensive rebounding, ranking near the bottom of the league.

The Knicks’ strength lies in their ability to generate more scoring opportunities through their dominant rebounding. Even without key player Mitchell Robinson in previous matchups, they managed to outrebound Indiana significantly. Players like Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein, Precious Achiuwa, and Josh Hart will be crucial in controlling the glass.

With Hartenstein and Robinson sharing the center position effectively throughout the game, they pose a formidable challenge to Indiana’s defense. This duo could prove as impactful as standout players like Pascal Siakam or the sidelined Tyrese Haliburton. While they may rack up impressive rebounding numbers, they’ll also need to contend with defending against Myles Turner‘s perimeter shooting.

Jalen Brunson is expected to thrive as a scorer in this series, taking advantage of Indiana’s vulnerable defense. Despite the Pacers’ late-season defensive improvements, they remain the weaker unit. Brunson has historically performed well against Indiana, averaging high scoring numbers and should continue to excel.

While injured Haliburton was a standout player for Indiana during the regular season, his current health status casts doubt on his impact in this series. The Knicks’ ability to capitalize on turnovers for easy baskets adds another dimension to their offensive prowess.

Overall, the Knicks’ solid defense and defined identity since the beginning of the year give them the edge over the Pacers. Indiana’s recent resurgence notwithstanding, their lackluster performance against Milwaukee raises concerns. The physicality of the Knicks’ defense could pose significant problems for Indiana, similar to what they faced against other playoff contenders.

Series Correct Score

DAL vs. OKC Series Correct Score: Oklahoma City Thunder 4-2 (+650, DraftKings)

The upcoming matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks promises a star-studded affair with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic among the MVP finalists. Kyrie Irving‘s scoring prowess adds another dimension to the mix, while emerging talents like Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren keep the excitement high.

Oklahoma City topped the league in points off turnovers, averaging over 20 points per game from this source. However, Dallas boasts the fourth-lowest turnover rate, potentially limiting the Thunder’s ability to capitalize on these opportunities. Similarly, the Mavericks’ tendency to avoid fouling may neutralize Oklahoma City’s usual advantage from the free-throw line.

While the Thunder may still hold an edge in fast-break points, Dallas mitigates some of these advantages typically seen in transition play.

The reliability of the Thunder’s offense is a valid question. While Gilgeous-Alexander shines as an MVP finalist, he hasn’t faced the pressure of leading a team in a playoff series of this magnitude before. Additionally, the Thunder’s youthful roster raises concerns about their readiness for the postseason spotlight. Towards the end of the regular season, some of the young Thunder players showed signs of fatigue after a demanding year. However, with only four games played in three weeks leading up to the series, the team will either be refreshed or potentially rusty.

In Dallas, the offensive strategy revolves around Doncic. However, he will face a challenge, needing to involve his teammates and avoid shouldering the entire burden himself. Oklahoma City may opt to focus defensive attention on Irving rather than Doncic, relying on Holmgren’s defensive prowess under the rim.

The odds accurately reflect the close nature of this series, and I anticipate it will be a lengthy one. Doncic’s playoff history supports this, as most of his series have gone the distance, with his teams covering the spread in 5 out of 6 occurrences.

