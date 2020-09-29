Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Randi Had a Simple Request for the MNF Broadcast Team

Mahomeboy, Greatest of All Time, Showtime. Throughout his four-year career with the Kansas City Chiefs, quarterback Patrick Mahomes has picked up quite a list of nicknames. Though he’s been called those and numerous others at times, just don’t call him Pat. The Monday Night Football broadcast learned that the hard way when Mahomes’ mother Randi called them out for calling her firstborn “Pat” all game.

If this announcer doesn’t stop calling my son Pat.. ugh i may scream… lol #help @ESPNNFL @espn — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) September 29, 2020

Analysts Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick caught wind of her request during Monday night’s contentious matchup against the Ravens and issued Mama Mahomes an apology, to which she accepted.

Let that be a warning to other play-by-play announcers in the future. It’s Patrick, not Pat.

Mahomes Made Clear His Preferred Name Following the Game

In a game where the nation and most football analysts called Lamar Jackson and the the Ravens finally getting a win over Patrick Mahomes, it was the Chiefs who got the last laugh against their AFC rivals. As he was breaking down the 34-20 win to ESPN’s Lisa Salters, Mahomes was also pressed about his mother’s tweet. The Royals minority owner made sure to clear Randi’s name while also confirming why he in fact favors Patrick over Pat.

“My mom says I’m Patrick and my dad is Pat. So hopefully we can start calling [me] Patrick just to keep her happy because I don’t want to hear that tonight,” he told ESPN‘s Lisa Salters.

Mahomes’ father, Pat, was a former Major League pitcher who played professional baseball for the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox, as well as other popular franchises.

Riddick, who appeared to be the repeat offender ultimately apologized to the reigning Super Bowl MVP.

“Guilty, guilty, guilty,” he admitted. “I apologize, Patrick.”

Mahomes Tosses Incredible 49-Yard Dime To Mecole Hardman

It was a game filled with incredible throw after throw. However, one that’s an early favorite for Mahomes’ 2020 highlight reel was this breathtaking 49-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

It was enough to extend the lead to 27-10 and marked an impressive sixth time that No. 15 threw for three of more TDs in the first half of a game.

His final touchdown of the evening came in a surprising manner. A 2-yard touchdown toss to former Chiefs No. 1 overall pick Eric Fisher, the left tackle out of Central Michigan.

BIG MAN TD 🚨@Chiefs LT Eric Fisher grabs his first career TD! #ChiefsKingdom 📺: #KCvsBAL on ESPN

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/QjJ5lF3Rg2 pic.twitter.com/9UgpT1LpQf — NFL (@NFL) September 29, 2020

At that point, it looked as though the Ravens could orchestrate a comeback. In true Kansas City fashion, head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy concocted such a trick play that left fans of both sides speechless.

The Chiefs are back home Sunday afternoon against the New England Patriots.

