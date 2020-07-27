Pro Bowl Pass-Rusher at Center of Proposed Blockbuster Browns Trade

There has already been one blockbuster trade in the NFL this week, with All-Pro safety Jamal Adams being shipped from the New York Jets to the Seattle Seahawks. The Cleveland Browns could be next in line to make a splash.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com proposed in her latest column that the team should take a look at trading for Jaguars Pro Bowl defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

“The Seahawks surrendered two first-round picks and more for Adams, which was undoubtedly too rich for the Browns’ blood. But they can probably get the unhappy Ngakoue for significantly less. Granted, the Jaguars would likely want multiple picks, but they might not even require a first-rounder at this point.”

Ngakoue, a former third-round pick, notched 37.5 sacks over his first four seasons. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017, collecting 12 sacks. The former third-round pick has also forced 14 fumbles, evidence of his explosive physical abilities that can change games.

At just 25 years old, Ngakoue is in his prime to get a big-money deal, but has hit a rough patch with the Jaguars, expressing that he’s disgruntled multiple times. The Jags franchise tagged Ngakoue this offseason for $17.8 million, but he wants a long-term deal that will make him one of the highest paid pass-rushers in the league — in the same category as Browns DE Myles Garrett and others. John Oehser, who is a senior writer for Jaguars.com, isn’t sure that Ngakoue will even play next season if he doesn’t have a new team or a massive extension.

“I’m not particularly ‘sure’ that Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue will play this season,” he wrote. “I don’t know that anyone other than Ngakoue knows what he will do — and it’s possible he’s not certain yet.”

Browns Restructured Deal for Olivier Vernon

The Browns have the cap to take on Ngakoue for this season, but it might not be worth it if they like what they have seen out of veteran Olivier Vernon. Sure, a younger, more impactful Ngakoue would be an upgrade, but it wouldn’t be worth the price of a trade if they’re not sure they can provide the big money he’s seeking for an extension.

The Browns reworked the contract of Vernon earlier this offseason, signaling that they’re comfortable keeping him as the starter opposite of Garrett. Vernon will also have a no-tag clause (franchise/transition), making certain he becomes a free agent next offseason, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Vernon was due to make $15.25 million next season, which was not going to be guaranteed until a week before the season. With his reworked deal, Vernon will get $11 million guaranteed through a $7 million signing bonus, $3.75 million base salary, $250,000 workout bonus and $2 million in incentives, according to ESPN’s Field Yates, who first reported the deal.

