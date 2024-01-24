Browns Defender Breaks Silence After Bolting for Vikings

Former Cleveland Browns cornerback AJ Green shared a message on Tuesday shortly after inking a deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

Green had an interesting ride with the Browns after joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He appeared in 34 games with a pair of starts. Green nabbed two interceptions and was also a contributor on special teams.

Green decided to sign a reserve/future deal with the Vikings but he leaves Cleveland on good terms.

“Thankful for the Last 4 Years in Cleveland I appreciate the Fans, Front Office, Coaches, and Players I established a relationship with over the years!” Green wrote on X.

Cracking the cornerback depth chart in Cleveland is no easy task. The Browns have touted probably the best trio of cover men in the league in Greg Newsome, Martin Emerson Jr. and Pro Bowler Denzel Ward. The team also drafted Cameron Mitchell in the fifth-round and he saw some time on the field.

Green will have a chance to crack the active roster in Minnesota and continue his NFL journey.

Browns Receiver Austin Watkins Left for Eagles

Green is not the first notable name to sign with a new squad. Promising wide receiver Austin Watkins agreed to a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Watkins became a fan favorite in the preseason, leading the Browns in receiving yards during the four exhibition matchups. He was the only Cleveland player with double-digit receptions, notching 16 for 257 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Watkins was cut at the end of the preseason but added back to the practice squad. He did not appear in a game with the Browns and didn’t feel like he got a fair shake, per Noah Weiskopf of theOBR.com.

“While sources say Watkins does get along with the Browns front office, there’s also a feeling that he wasn’t given a fair shot this season to showcase his abilities, especially after having the preseason that he did,” Weiskopf wrote.

Safety Tanner McCalister also moved on, signing with the Denver Broncos. He was elevated for three games last season.

The Browns announced the signing of nine players to reserve/futures contracts on Monday, January 15. That included receiver Jaelon Darden, cornerback Vincent Gray, running back John Kelly Jr., tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden, offensive tackle Justin Murray, defensive end Lonnie Phelps, linebacker Charlie Thomas III, defensive end Isaiah Thomas and defensive tackle Chris Williams.

Defensive tackle Jayden Peevy and linebacker Caleb Johnson were other additions to the reserve/future contracts group.

Browns Defense Has Holes to Fill in Free Agency

The Browns hung their hat on defense during an 11-6 run during the regular season. Cleveland finished with the top-ranked defense in terms of yards allowed per game (270.2) and finished atop many other statistical categories.

However, things may look a bit different next season with some key names set to be free agents. That includes defensive tackle Jordan Elliott, pass-rusher Za’Darius Smith, linebackers Sione Takitaki and Anthony Walker, and defensive tackles Maurice Hurst and Shelby Harris.

“I think one of the things that you realize is the NFL – the only constant is change,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said on January 22. “So I think as a general manager, you really go into the offseason understanding that running it back really isn’t an option. It’s just not with the economic realities of our sport. So I’d say one, acknowledging that reality going into it and then trying to make the best decisions that you can to improve the club, it’s really as simple as that.”

The Browns do have cornerpieces Denzel Ward and Myles Garrett locked up for the foreseeable future. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is expected to return next season after leading the massive turnaround for the unit.