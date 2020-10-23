Eagles Celebrate, Beat Giants Thanks to ‘Drop That Engram Gave Us’

It was a very good throw as Daniel Jones attempted to ice the game on a crucial third-and-7 late in the fourth quarter. A completion would have ended the game but Jones sailed it just a bit out of the reach of for Giants tight end Evan Engram. Incomplete. Turnover on downs. Ball back to the Eagles.

Jones’ toss was a very good one, far from a perfect one. Then, Carson Wentz and the Eagles took over and marched down the field in 1:22 before the Eagles quarterback hit Boston Scott on an 18-yard touchdown pass to cap another improbable comeback win, 22-21. The Eagles (2-4-1) are now technically ahead of the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East standings.

Carson Wentz in the four Fourth Quarters of October, 2020 — 23-for-42

312 Yards

6 TD Passes

1 Interception — Bob Vetrone Jr. (@BoopStats) October 23, 2020

“Listen, I don’t care about the rest of the league. I care about the Philadelphia Eagles,” head coach Doug Pederson said. “Our division, what are we, still a half-game back? Look, it is what it is.”

Giants TE Blamed for Untimely Drop

Everyone with a beating pulse was blaming Giants’ tight end, Evan Engram, for dropping what seemed to be a (relatively) easy catch for a first down. It could have iced the game for New York, too. It didn’t appear to be that much of a slam dunk, upon further e-review, but it doesn’t matter. Twitter ruled it an easy catch.

Evan Engram drops a perfect pass from Daniel Jones on 3rd down… The Eagles get a chance to win 👀 pic.twitter.com/LuyZMyH2q9 — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) October 23, 2020

Engram was public enemy number one. He should have caught the ball and everyone had an opinion — not just Joe Buck and Troy Aikman — the Eagles players did. Especially Brandon Graham.

“We fight to the end. but I’m telling you right now some of this stuff happening to us right now is going to start changing,” Graham told reporters. “I really do feel like our team is getting stronger every week, and every week their confidence is growing and we finally pulled done at the end, and you know how tough it is in this league to win games — and so for us to rally back, six minutes to go, luckily with the drop that Ravens (bye) gave us — Engram gave us, I was still confident, you know — we took advantage, I’m thankful for that.”

Jones’ most memorable (forgettable?) moment came when he sprinted 80 yards down the field, after being trapped in his own territory, to almost score a touchdown. He embarrassingly tripped himself up and fell short. Although the Giants eventually got a touchdown on the drive, Jones became a national laughingstock.

Fulgham ‘Attacks Each Day Ready to Lean’

Fulgham’s records have been listed too much, for everyone and everything to see. His chemistry with Carson Wentz? Well, that seems to be matched around the league these days.

“He just attacks each day ready to learn, ready to get better. He’s always throwing with Carson,” Pederson said of Wentz. “Carson’s grabbing him between periods at practice and working on routes and details of routes and timing of routes and that’s what it takes with everybody and not just one guy. It’s a pleasant surprise to see him step up the way he has the last couple of weeks.”

