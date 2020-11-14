Eagles Elevate ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ to Roster, Update on Key O-Line Starter

The Eagles elevated three players from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday, including Caleb Wilson. The second-year tight end out of UCLA was deemed “Mr. Irrelevant” after the Cardinals selected him with the final pick (254th overall) in the 2019 draft. Wilson was first claimed by the Eagles on Aug. 4, 2020, then waived and re-signed to the practice squad.

Wilson spent a few weeks on Washington’s active roster prior to rejoining Philadelphia but has never appeared in an NFL game. The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder accumulated 114 receptions for 1,675 yards and five touchdowns in 24 games at UCLA while earning first-team All-Pac 12 honors. Wilson’s 2017 campaign ended prematurely due to a foot injury. His father, Chris Wilson, was drafted by the Bears in 1992 and went on to a successful NFL coaching career. The elder Wilson served as Eagles defensive line coach from 2016-18 and won a Super Bowl ring in Philly.

Crazy how life works. Thankful for the opportunity to be an Eagle🙏🏽 https://t.co/mimrev8zsi pic.twitter.com/Z9NvuCGtx1 — Caleb Wilson (@calebwilson84) August 4, 2020

That means Jason Croom won’t be up in Week 10. The tight-end depth chart goes like this: Dallas Goedert, Richard Rodgers, Caleb Wilson.

The Eagles also elevated undrafted rookie cornerback Michael Jacquet and veteran defensive tackle T.Y. McGill to the active roster. Jacquet has been gaining buzz as a rangy option in the secondary after helping to shut down Amari Cooper and the Cowboys in Week 8. He was targeted three times and allowed just one catch for 11 yards. McGill was listed as a “COVID-19 replacement” by the team as he takes the roster spot vacated by safety Marcus Epps.

Roster Moves: #Eagles have elevated CB Michael Jacquet and TE Caleb Wilson from the practice squad to the active roster for #PHIvsNYG. Eagles have also elevated DT T.Y. McGill from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacement. pic.twitter.com/bUFAN7bmtG — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 14, 2020

Eagles Haven’t Activated Isaac Seumalo

More interestingly, the Eagles haven’t yet announced that Isaac Seumalo has been added to the active roster. The team activated their starting left guard to the 21-day practice window on Nov. 9 and Seumalo practiced all week in a limited capacity, per head coach Doug Pederson.

Remember, NFL teams don’t have to reveal designations for guys technically still on injured reserve and Philly has three weeks to make a final decision on him. While optimism had been running high on Seumalo starting this week versus New York, it’s not looking good. If he doesn’t play, then Nate Herbig will likely go back to left guard and Matt Pryor would start at right guard.

LG Issac Seumalo has been activated from IR. (Knee) pic.twitter.com/RoRRiPxd0h — 🦅 EAGLES NEWS AND UPDATES 🦅 (@eaglesprime) November 9, 2020

“It’s sort of the reason why we activate their 21-day window, to try to knock some of that so-called rust off them, to get them incorporated back into practice,” Pederson told reporters on Friday. “Isaac being one of them. He’s done a nice job. He, again, was a little more on a limited basis this week. We wanted to incorporate him back into the offensive line and get him thinking football a little bit more.”

Jalen Hurts Maintaining No. 2 QB Job

Nate Sudfeld has been a healthy scratch since Week 2 as Jalen Hurts’ grip on the No.2 quarterback job keeps tightening. The number one reason why Hurts has been active on gamedays is that the Eagles like using him on gadget plays, mostly on read-option runs.

But if something did happen to starter Carson Wentz, then Hurts would have to take over. Pederson explained Hurts’ development and the mindset behind being a backup in the NFL.

“He goes in as the No. 2 and he has to be prepared, ready, and we coach him to be prepared,” Pederson said. “That’s the way I approached it when I played. That’s the way I approached it when Nick [Foles] was here, when Chase Daniel was here. So that’s the mindset. The backup is like any position on the team.”

