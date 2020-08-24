Veteran DT Leaves Lions Workout to Sign with Eagles: Report

A rash of injuries on the Eagles’ defensive line has them seeking outside help. T.Y. McGill is reportedly heading to Philly.

According to NFL Draft Diamonds, McGill abruptly left a scheduled workout in Detroit to board a flight to Philly where he is expected to sign with the Eagles. The 310-pound defensive tackle has spent time with eight different NFL franchises since going undrafted out of North Carolina State in 2015. The Saints released McGill last December and he has participated in tryouts with the Bills and Lions this summer. He is no stranger to the Eagles’ organization after a two-week roster stay there in 2018.

McGill’s presence would presumably provide depth for a defensive line decimated by injuries in training camp, especially at the tackle spot. Javon Hargrave has been dealing with a pectoral strain and won’t suit up until Week 1. Meanwhile, veteran defensive tackles Anthony Rush and Hassan Ridgeway are sitting out due to undisclosed “illnesses.” That leaves Fletcher Cox, Malik Jackson and undrafted rookie free agent Raequan Williams as the only active tackles.

McGill is the epitome of a journeyman player with his most success coming in Indianapolis. He played in 25 games for the Colts from 2015-16 making 17 tackles (six for loss) and five sacks. The 27-year-old actually saw action in two games for the Eagles in 2018 and registered three tackles. In parts of four NFL seasons, McGill has accumulated 25 combined tackles (seven for loss), along with five sacks and 17 quarterback hits. Think camp body at this point.

Saints Release Ex-Eagles LB Nigel Bradham

The curious case of Nigel Bradham just keeps getting more curious. The Saints released the former Eagles linebacker on Monday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. There was no immediate reason for the move, although Bradham’s attitude has come into question in recent days.

Bradham, who spent four semi-productive seasons in Philly, seemed to throw shade at the Eagles last week after hinting that Philadelphia didn’t have the same type of winning “culture” as the Saints. The comment was a bizarre one since the linebacker won a Super Bowl in Philly and he quickly backtracked on them. However, it wasn’t the first time that Bradham had taken aim at the Eagles and probably won’t be the last. His off-the-field troubles have also been well-documented.

The Eagles do have a perceived linebacker problem, perhaps an issue more fabricated by the media than born in reality. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz keeps pounding the drum about how excited he is about his young linebacking unit, specifically T.J. Edwards and Duke Riley.

“I’d probably throw our linebackers and our safeties all in the same basket. All those guys are making good, steady progress,” Schwartz told reporters on Monday. “They have a lot on their plate, not just with defense but with special teams, and all those guys have shown some really good things in training camp so far.”

