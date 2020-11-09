Eagles Activate Key Starter, Sign ‘Disruptive’ Tackle, Release UCF Burner

The Eagles are wasting no time getting back to work after the bye week. The team announced two roster moves on Monday, including the much-anticipated return of one key starter on the offensive line.

Philadelphia activated Isaac Seumalo to the 21-day practice window so their starting left guard should be back on the field soon. The clock starts ticking on the 27-year-old immediately who injured his knee in Week 2 versus Los Angeles. The back of his leg got rolled up on a running play in the second quarter.

Seumalo hit the injured reserve list on Sept. 21. Head coach Doug Pederson rotated Matt Pryor and Sua Opeta in at left guard before landing on Nate Herbig for good. He never lost confidence in his offensive line despite all the injuries.

“It’s how these guys prepare,” Pederson said at the time. “Our protection plan, how Stout [offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland] builds the protection plan. You saw what we did from week one to week two. We’re just going to build on that. I know we might have some moving parts this week again, but there is confidence there and we can build on that.”

Roster Moves: #Eagles have activated a 21-day practice window for G Isaac Seumalo.#Eagles have signed DT Treyvon Hester to the practice squad and released RB Adrian Killins from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/3c0kEwXbcx — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 9, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Eagles Sign Treyvon Hester to Practice Squad

The Eagles hosted familiar face Treyvon Hester for a workout last week and now he’s been added to the practice squad. The “Double Doink” hero provides depth on a banged-up defensive line, including 40 total tackles (four for loss) and two sacks in 41 career games. His biggest claim to fame in Philly was blocking Cody Parkey’s 43-yard field-goal try in a 2018 wild-card playoff game in Chicago.

The 6-foot-2, 304-pound defensive tackle referred to himself as a “disruptive, two-gap player” during a 2017 interview while promising to free up edge rushers. He’ll provide much-needed depth for an Eagles team down Hassan Ridgeway for the year and still monitoring Mailk Jackson and his nagging quadriceps injury.

Adrian Killins Waived by Philly

The Eagles needed to make a corresponding move to free up a roster spot. Unfortunately, Central Florida burner Adrian Killins was the victim of that numbers crunch. Killins has bounced around from practice squad to active roster to waiver wire throughout 2020. Perhaps the team will attempt to add him back later in the year.

For now, Killins’ run in Philly is officially over. He saw action in just one game — Week 4 versus San Francisco — and rushed one time for minus-12 yards while hauling in one catch for two yards. Killins played on eight total offensive snaps and never played on special teams, surprising considering his drool-worthy college highlight reel as an explosive return man.

Hello Eagles fans,

Meet your new burner Adrian Killins Please take good care of him🥰pic.twitter.com/zvywcz5ywi — Barstool UCF (@UCFStool) April 27, 2020

He ranks fourth all-time at UCF with 4,361 all-purpose yards while finishing as the school’s fifth all-time leading rusher (2,459 yards) and eighth all-time leader in kick return yards (1,038). His 34 total touchdowns are the fourth-most in program history.

“He’s one of the players that I think has kind of caught our eye a little bit,” Pederson said early in training camp. “We had him at receiver, then running back, or vice versa, running back, receiver, now back to running back. Someone that’s come in and really done a nice job that way.”

READ NEXT: Travis Fulgham Makes Impact vs. 49ers

READ NEXT: Raiders Possible Landing Spot for Carson Wentz?

READ NEXT: Eagles Coach Sounds Off: ‘We’re Moving Forward’