Carson Wentz, Doug Pederson Respond to Brett Favre’s Eagles Hot Take

Doug Pederson backed up Brett Favre in Green Bay. Carson Wentz grew up idolizing the Packers legend. And the Hall of Famer gave the Eagles a pep talk on the eve of Super Bowl LII. So that’s why everyone is making a big deal about Favre’s controversial comments regarding the quarterback situation in Philly. Duh.

Still, everyone needs to take a step back and chill out. Favre has no influence on how the Eagles’ organization conducts its business, least of all on personnel decisions. One day after Favre suggested the franchise should have kept Nick Foles over the kid from North Dakota, Pederson jumped to his quarterback’s defense. Wentz is his guy, bottom line, end of story.

“Carson’s our guy, Carson’s our draft pick, Carson’s the guy that’s going to carry us and lead this football team,” Pederson said. “And, listen, everybody is entitled to their own opinion, those aren’t my words, those aren’t Howie’s [GM Howie Roseman] words, Jeffery’s [owner Jeffery Lurie] words … those are his [Favre] words and I respect that opinion. Whatever he wants to say, that’s fine and we’re going to remain friends.”

I get Doug Pederson is friends with Brett Favre and they talk from time to time … but the opinion of a guy with 1 Super Bowl ring on an organization (and QB room) that he's not a part of is mind-blowing to me. Who cares. Carson Wentz, as Pederson stated, is "the guy." #Eagles — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) November 11, 2020

The head coach was asked three times for his reaction to Favre’s comments on Wednesday and three times Pederson said he “respected his opinion” — although he let it be known that he would be having an “off-the-record” conversation with Favre. Then, Pederson made it crystal clear that the franchise is comfortable with Wentz.

“All I know is that Carson Wentz is our guy and it’s my job to get Carson Wentz to play better, to do better, to help this football team win as it is to get everybody else to play better,” Pederson said. “Again, I respect his opinion and his words and those aren’t mine. Please don’t put words in my mouth, or we’re going to have a problem. And Carson’s our guy, bottom line, end of story.”

Wentz: ‘Everyone Has Their Opinion’

Perhaps tensions were on edge following Pederson’s somewhat tense exchange with Philly reporters. No one challenged Wentz about Favre’s comments aside from a casual question about whether the Eagles quarterback had heard what Favre said. A shocked Wentz stated that he “did not” hear what the Packers legend told ESPN, then added: “At the end of the day, it’s really whatever, everyone has their opinions.”

"No, I did not. Maybe you could enlighten me. At the end of the day, it's whatever. Everybody has an opinion." – Carson Wentz, asked if he had seen Brett Favre's comments — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 11, 2020

There were no follow-up questions as Wentz went out to practice and the Zoom call ended. Was Wentz telling the truth? Maybe. The 27-year-old has gone on record in the past saying that he doesn’t read press clippings or keep tabs on what the media says about him. Favre made the bold statement on ESPN’s “First Take” show on Tuesday.

“I actually thought they should have kept Nick Foles rather than Carson Wentz, just based off of the production and where they got to,” Favre said. “You know, they won a Super Bowl with Nick Foles and that was a little bit surprising. But, obviously, they are banking on his upside, how many more years do you let it linger before you stick with him or cut bait.”

