11 Best Batteries for Electric Bikes

How Do I Know Which Battery to Get for My Electric Bike?

Most manufacturers sell lithium-ion batteries, which are popular due to their affordability and low maintenance over time.

According to the University of Washington's Clean Energy Institute, lithium-ion batteries have a low self-discharge range of 1.5 to 2 percent per month. This low rate means a longer shelf life. They're also relatively easy to dispose of as they don't contain cadmium.

As you shop for the best battery for your electric bicycle, you'll notice several numbers. Some of the most important include watt-hours (Wh), amp-hours (Ah) and volts. Many manufacturers also list the amps, although this isn't the same as amp-hours.

Watt-hours combine voltage and amp-hours to determine how far you can ride on a single charge. Amp-hour ratings suggest a perceived capacity, or how long the battery can operate over a specific amount of time.

Which Battery Is Best for an Ebike?

Every battery comes with its own set of numbers to give you a better idea of how much power, performance and run time you can expect on your rides.

However, these numbers aren't concrete. Just because a manufacturer suggests a certain range, it doesn't necessarily mean you should expect those same numbers.

Every bike and rider is different. Realistically, numbers will vary from one rider to the next. Factors such as terrain, bike and rider weight, and even weather conditions can influence how long your battery lasts with each ride.



What Is the Lifespan of an Ebike Battery?

According to BatteryUniversity, the capacity of a lithium-ion battery may deteriorate after just one year. This type of battery might completely fail in just two or three years. However, some lithium-ion packs can last as long as five years.

Some manufacturers include an expected charge cycle for their batteries. For example, you might notice your battery of choice is rated for 500 or 600 cycles. This number will give you a rough idea of how long your battery might last under normal circumstances.

How Much Does an Ebike Battery Cost?

An e-bike battery is an essential part of any electric bicycle kit. These batteries often cost several hundred dollars. Larger batteries with a higher capacity typically sit at the higher end of the price range.



What Size Is Best for an Ebike Battery?

Just as every bike and rider is unique, so is an e-bike battery. The best size e-bike battery for your ride depends on many factors, including the size and weight of the bike and your typical riding routes.

A smaller battery is faster, efficient and slightly cheaper, but may not offer the power and performance you actually need.

Take an entry-level battery, such as a 36V 10Ah battery, and compare it to a beefier 48V 15Ah battery. The 36V battery weighs less but doesn't have the larger amount of power or riding range as the 48V battery.

While the 36V battery is more practical and economical on lighter bikes, the 48V battery offers more bang for your buck if you're a larger rider or have a heavier electric bike. This is especially true if you frequently ride up long, steep hills, or transport cargo on your rides.

