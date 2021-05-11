11 Best Batteries for Electric Bikes

Enjoy extended outdoor adventures on your fat tire e-bike or another electric bike. You can also swap out the stock battery for one that’s better suited for your needs. Even the best batteries for electric bikes only cost a fraction of what you spend on an electric bike, which makes them valuable accessories in the long run.
Shopping for an electric bike? Check out our best electric beach cruisers for fun and stylish options for every budget.
|
|Price: $349.99 Shop now at sixthreezero
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $359.00 Shop now at ecotric
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $419.95 Shop now at BikeBerry
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $276.88 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $199.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $549.00 Shop now at Rad Power Bikes
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $399.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $269.28 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $289.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $400.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $307.58 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. sixthreezero Battery for Electric BikesPrice: $349.99Pros:
Cons:
- Fits most popular sixthreezero bikes
- 250-watt batteries last up to 1.5 hours per charge
- Get up to 40 miles on pedal assist mode with the 500-watt battery
- Battery weight isn't listed
- Limited to single options for each battery
- Exclusively for sixthreexzero bikes
Power your sixthreezero electric bike with this battery for ebikes. Choose between 250 and 500-watt batteries depending on which one works best with your bike.
The smaller 250-watt battery has a 36V and 10.4Ah rating, which is plenty for most rides around town. Pair the battery with a bike such as the AroundtheBlock 250W Electric Cruiser Bike to keep the momentum going for hours.
Each 250-watt battery lasts up to 1.5 hours per charge. You can cruise up to 15 miles on full electric and 15 to 30 miles on pedal assist mode.
There’s also a 500-watt battery. This e-bike battery packs a more powerful punch with 48V 10.4Ah for maximum performance. Pair the battery with a bike such as the EVRYjourney 500W Electric Hybrid Bicycle to confidently ride up steeper hills and enjoy longer outings in the saddle.
With a more powerful 500-watt battery at your disposal, you can cruise up to 20 miles on full electric and up to 40 miles on pedal assist mode.
-
2. Ecotric 36V 12.5 Ah (450 Wh) Lithium-Ion Battery PackPrice: $359.00Pros:
Cons:
- Can be detached for easy charging
- Integrated charge indicator
- Covered by an 18-month warranty
- Specifically designed for ecotric bikes
- Only one replacement option
- Replacement batteries might not be available for other bike models
Double your riding time on your favorite ecotric foldable ebike, such as the Starfish or Dolphin. Don’t worry if you have a different ecotric bike, though, as you can find an ebike battery for your ride.
This particular lithium-ion battery pack boasts a 36V rated voltage, 450 watt-hours and a 12.5Ah battery capacity. In other words, it’s powerful enough to conquer hills and power along flats. Each battery weighs just 7.69 pounds and lasts over 600 charges per cycle.
Security is just as important as function. This battery is detachable for easy charging and theft protection. You’ll receive two keys for added convenience.
When it’s time to swap out the battery, this lithium-ion pack securely mounts to the base and doesn’t require any wires to hold it in place. An 18-month warranty offers extra peace of mind.
-
3. ModWheel 48V 11.6AH Li-ion E-Bike Battery – Panasonic CellsPrice: $419.95Pros:
Cons:
- Won't overheat on longer rides
- Powers up to 1,000-watt motors
- Can be charged over 800 times
- Not for 36V electric bikes
- Only lasts an extra 14 minutes or so
- Pricey
ModWheel is popular in the world of ebike conversion kits, but its replacement ebike batteries are just as dependable. This 48v ebike battery isn’t cheap, but you get what you pay for in terms of performance and overall quality. You can also use this battery with a variety of bikes and motors, including 750-watt motors and bigger 1,000-watt motors.
Details matter if you’re looking for a replacement battery that’s dependable and ready to perform. This ModWheel battery is housed inside a plastic case to avoid overheating, even when you’re out for the day. It also weighs just 6.5 pounds for easy carrying. An expected lifespan of 800 charging cycles means you can count on this battery for years to come.
In terms of performance, you can cruise around 14 extra miles, depending on your bike. This battery features an LED on and off button as well as a locking key for added security.
When the battery does run low, you’ll need to give it approximately five hours to recharge.
-
4. Unit Pack Power Official S039-3 Hailong BatteryPrice: $276.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in USB port charges phones
- Rated up to 1,000 charging cycles
- On/off button conserves power
- Doesn't come with mounting bolts
- Not built for heavy rain
- Cumbersome
Explore the possibilities with this versatile ebike battery from Unit Pack Power. Instead of sticking to a single brand, you can use this power pack on a wide range of bikes. This battery is suitable for 500, 750 and 1,000-watt motors, including those found on fat e-bikes, and fits most bike frames.
This specific battery is rated for 48V 13Ah and 30 amps. You can dial it back with a smaller 36V 13Ah battery or upgrade to a beefy 52V 13Ah battery. There are several other options in-between. If weight is an issue, keep in mind that more powerful batteries are often heavier. Some riders suggest the beefier batteries weigh up to 10 or 12 pounds.
Performance matters in the world of e-biking. This battery retains at least 80 percent capacity after 800 charging cycles and can reach up to 1,000 charging cycles. You can expect the battery to last around five years, which makes it a sensible investment for your active lifestyle.
Rest assured your battery will be safe if you need to stop during your ride, as you can securely lock it on the frame using the included keys. You’ll also find an integrated USB port to charge your phone and an LED battery indicator.
-
5. BtrPower 36V & 48V 10Ah Lithium-ion Battery PackPrice: $199.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compatible with 250 to 750-watt motors
- Lasts up to 30 miles without pedaling
- Durable ABS case for extra protection
- Bulky design
- Doesn't come with mounting bolts
- Some competitors have higher Ah ratings
Power a wide range of motors with this e-bike battery. The BtrPower pack is compatible with 250 to 750-watt motors and is available in two sizes.
The smaller battery is rated for 36V 10Ah and the larger battery is rated 48V and 10Ah. While the larger battery is heavier than the smaller one, with a total weight of 4.4 pounds, it’s relatively light compared to batteries with similar specifications.
The 36V battery offers an additional 30 miles of extra range without pedaling. You can also keep it around for years, as it retains 80 percent capacity after 1,000 charging cycles.
Upgrading to the 48V ebike battery gets you an extra 20 to 30 miles without pedaling. This battery also retains at least 80 percent capacity after 1,000 cycles.
Not all ebike batteries can withstand rides in the rain. Fortunately, this battery is waterproof and is enclosed in a durable ABS case that can withstand rain and water. Pair it with your electric assist mountain bike or your fat tire e-bike for a fun off-road adventure.
Don’t worry about holding back out on the road or trails, as this battery features a BMS protective board to prevent overcharging. It’s also covered by a one-year warranty for peace of mind.
-
6. Rad Battery PackPrice: $549.00Pros:
Cons:
- Batteries are removable for charging
- Includes two keys for added security
- Dependable Samsung 35E cells
- Not compatible with 2017 or older models
- Batteries can't be returned
- Shipping isn't free
Keep your favorite Rad Power e-Bike running strong with the appropriate Rad Battery Pack. Depending on your bike, you’ll find Standard and RadMission 1 packs for your e-bike.
The Standard pack is a 48V 14Ah 672Wh battery that works with Rad Power bikes dating back to 2018.
If you own a RadMission 1, the corresponding 48V 10.5Ah 504Wh battery pack is for you.
There isn’t a huge weight difference between the batteries. Standard weighs 7.7 pounds while the RadMission 1 battery weighs 7 pounds. You can easily remove the batteries for charging as needed. These batteries are lockable and removable and come with two keys for enhanced security.
Both batteries dependable Samsung 35E cells and have an integrated charge level indicator to let you know just how much juice is left.
-
7. Joyisi Lithium-ion Ebike Battery PackPrice: $399.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compatible with several different brands
- Hard plastic shells for maximum protection
- Offers an extra range of 20 to 30 miles
- Flap cover can be tough to open
- Not fully waterproof
- Can be tricky to mount
Cruise for hours with the Joyisi e-bike battery, which comes in 48V and 52V configurations. Each ebike battery is suitable for a wide range of motors and works with various brands for your convenience. Check with the manufacturer before ordering if you’re not sure whether the battery is compatible with your bike.
The 48V 12.5Ah electric battery is suitable for 500, 750 and 1,000-watt motors. You can cruise up to 30 extra miles with this electric bicycle battery.
More powerful motors might require the 52V 14Ah Samsung Cell battery, which powers motors ranging from 500 to 1500 watts. This battery also provides an extra 20 to 30 miles of riding time.
Both batteries feature hard plastic shells for maximum protection. Integrated LED indicators tell you how much battery life is left. There’s also a built-in USB charger for your phone and other devices.
Anderson connectors are included with each battery. You’ll also find two keys for peace of mind.
-
8. Co-well Electric Bike BatteryPrice: $269.28Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Suited for a wide range of motors
- Comes in three configurations
- Hard plastic shells provide maximum coverage
- Only covered by a one-year warranty
- Won't work with a 1,500-watt motor
- Premium battery isn't compatible with 250-watt motors
Power various motors ranging from 250 to 1,000 watts with this lithium-ion battery for electric bikes. Three configurations are available to better suit your needs.
Every e-bike is different, but you can choose from 48V 14Ah, 52V 13Ah and 52V 17.5Ah batteries to suit your bike. The premium 52V 17.5Ah battery has imported Sanyo cells for enhanced durability and works with motors that are at least 500 watts. In contrast, the other two batteries cater to bikes with 250-watt motors and above.
Each battery has a hard plastic cell for maximum protection. BMS protective plates prevent accidental overcharging or undercharging.
Replacement e-bike batteries aren’t cheap, but this one can be charged over 1,000 times. That’s roughly five years of use, which makes it a practical investment for any ebike enthusiast.
Seemingly minor details can enhance your riding experience. This battery pack has an LED power level indicator light and includes keys to securely lock the battery to the frame. An on/off power switch adds an element of convenience and prevents the battery from draining prematurely.
-
9. Lifeisbetter Ebike BatteryPrice: $289.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Available in two versions
- Battery base fits most bikes
- Works with motors up to 1,000 watts
- Relatively heavy
- Not for use on motors over 1,000 watts
- Average life cycle
Choose between 48V 13Ah and 52V 13Ah batteries to power your favorite electric bicycle. Both batteries have durable BMS protective plates for maximum coverage.
The smaller 48V 13Ah ebike battery works with motors ranging from 250 to 1,000 watts. In the world of ebikes, this wide range covers everything from basic electric beach cruisers to some of the most powerful bikes available. On the inside, 18650 cells keep the battery running strong for hours. This battery has 624Wh and a 90A peak discharge current.
Upgrade to the 52V 13Ah battery for maximum performance. The ebike battery works with motors ranging from 350 to 1,000 watts and fits most bike frames. A 30A BMS protective plate prevents the battery from over-charging or under-charging.
Both batteries weigh approximately nine pounds, which is on the heavier side for an e-bike battery. A rating cycle between 800 and 1,000 uses means you can count on these replacement batteries for years. You’ll receive two keys and a battery manual with each pack.
-
10. Yose Power Ebike BatteryPrice: $400.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lasts over 1,000 charging cycles
- Compatible with linear pull brakes
- Integrated tail light
- Relatively heavy
- Takes up to eight hours to charge
- Doesn't have brand name cells
Power motors up to 1,500 watts using this robust lithium-ion battery. If your bike has a larger motor, this 48V 20Ah e-bike battery with 962Wh will keep you going.
In addition to proving stable voltage for your ride, the battery retains at least 70 percent capacity after 1,000 charge cycles. To put these numbers into perspective, some of the smaller batteries on our list need to be replaced after 600 charges. An 18-month warranty provides extra peace of mind.
Durable aluminum housing ensures this e-bike battery holds up over time. It’s also outfitted with a BMS protection system to prevent overcharging and features premium cells for longevity.
Some e-bike batteries on our list are relatively light, but this battery falls on the heavier side. The battery and rack weigh just over 14 pounds. This extra weight could be especially noticeable if you’re planning on using it as a backup battery for an all-day adventure.
Whether you’re commuting or taking day trips on the bike, the included rear rack offers a dependable storage solution for your belongings. This rack features sturdy aluminum alloy material and installs quickly.
This e-bike replacement battery installs on the rear rack and requires around eight hours to charge. A battery indicator light shows how much juice is left. If your phone battery dips when you’re out and about, simply use the included charging socket.
If you don’t need so much power, check out the Yose Power 36V12.5Ah HaiLong Lithium-Ion Battery. This smaller battery caters to 250- to 500-watt motors.
-
11. QZF Ebike BatteryPrice: $307.58Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Locks securely onto the frame
- Integrated Samsung Cell core
- Durable plastic shell won't overheat
- Takes awhile to recharge
- Warranty is only one year
- Not compatible with some popular brands such as Shimano and Bosch
Charge your favorite e-bike using this versatile battery. This QZF lithium-ion battery caters to motors ranging from 500 watts to over 1,500 watts, which makes it a suitable choice for more powerful bikes.
There are several variations of this e-bike battery. This particular model is a 36V 14.5Ah Samsung cell battery for 500-watt motors. Other options include a 36V 20Ah battery for motors up to 750 watts and a powerful 52V 20Ah battery for motors over 1,500 watts.
Between its dependable Samsung 2900 Cell core and a sturdy BMS protective plate to prevent over-charging, this ebike battery is built to last. The charge cycle lasts over 1,000 uses, which means you can count on this battery to last several years. Plus, it has a protective shell to prevent overheating with extended use.
This battery lasts up to 60 kilometers, or approximately 37 miles, depending on factors such as weight and riding conditions. Other versions offer different ranges. An integrated light alerts when the battery is running low. You’ll need to set aside up to eight hours for the battery to fully charge.
An included key secures the battery to the frame for peace of mind. This ebike battery also offers up to 3 amps to charge your phone on the go.
How Do I Know Which Battery to Get for My Electric Bike?
Most manufacturers sell lithium-ion batteries, which are popular due to their affordability and low maintenance over time.
According to the University of Washington's Clean Energy Institute, lithium-ion batteries have a low self-discharge range of 1.5 to 2 percent per month. This low rate means a longer shelf life. They're also relatively easy to dispose of as they don't contain cadmium.
As you shop for the best battery for your electric bicycle, you'll notice several numbers. Some of the most important include watt-hours (Wh), amp-hours (Ah) and volts. Many manufacturers also list the amps, although this isn't the same as amp-hours.
Watt-hours combine voltage and amp-hours to determine how far you can ride on a single charge. Amp-hour ratings suggest a perceived capacity, or how long the battery can operate over a specific amount of time.
Which Battery Is Best for an Ebike?
Every battery comes with its own set of numbers to give you a better idea of how much power, performance and run time you can expect on your rides.
However, these numbers aren't concrete. Just because a manufacturer suggests a certain range, it doesn't necessarily mean you should expect those same numbers.
Every bike and rider is different. Realistically, numbers will vary from one rider to the next. Factors such as terrain, bike and rider weight, and even weather conditions can influence how long your battery lasts with each ride.
What Is the Lifespan of an Ebike Battery?
According to BatteryUniversity, the capacity of a lithium-ion battery may deteriorate after just one year. This type of battery might completely fail in just two or three years. However, some lithium-ion packs can last as long as five years.
Some manufacturers include an expected charge cycle for their batteries. For example, you might notice your battery of choice is rated for 500 or 600 cycles. This number will give you a rough idea of how long your battery might last under normal circumstances.
How Much Does an Ebike Battery Cost?
An e-bike battery is an essential part of any electric bicycle kit. These batteries often cost several hundred dollars. Larger batteries with a higher capacity typically sit at the higher end of the price range.
What Size Is Best for an Ebike Battery?
Just as every bike and rider is unique, so is an e-bike battery. The best size e-bike battery for your ride depends on many factors, including the size and weight of the bike and your typical riding routes.
A smaller battery is faster, efficient and slightly cheaper, but may not offer the power and performance you actually need.
Take an entry-level battery, such as a 36V 10Ah battery, and compare it to a beefier 48V 15Ah battery. The 36V battery weighs less but doesn't have the larger amount of power or riding range as the 48V battery.
While the 36V battery is more practical and economical on lighter bikes, the 48V battery offers more bang for your buck if you're a larger rider or have a heavier electric bike. This is especially true if you frequently ride up long, steep hills, or transport cargo on your rides.
See Also:
- 7 Best Fat Tire Electric Bikes
- 15 Best Electric Mountain Bikes for Your Money
- 11 Best Electric Beach Cruiser Bikes
- 11 Best Folding e-Bikes: Compare & Save
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.