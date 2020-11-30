Fantasy Football Week 13 TE Rankings: Robert Tonyan Climbs, Evan Engram a Risk?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Week 13 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week, Rob Gronkowski is on a bye, fresh off his first 100-yard performance since un-retiring. Speaking of 100-yard performances, Evan Engram is also coming off of his first such game this season. However, could an injury to his QB bump him back down to mediocrity? Let’s take a look.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Tight End Outlook Week 13
After an early-season explosion, Robert Tonyan (TE8) came back down to earth for a few weeks. He’s since resurrected his stock with back-to-back one TD 15.4-plus point outings. Typically Tonyan would serve as a TD dependant TE1. However, he may find himself with an uptick in production across the board this week against an Eagles defense that allows the seventh-most points and receptions to TEs this year.
For all the flack he receives, Evan Engram (TE12) is a top-10 scorer at a position desperate for consistency. Speaking of consistency, the four-year pro has seen nine-plus targets come his way in all but one of his past five games. Over those four games of nine-plus targets, he’s averaged 13.9 ppg.
Unfortunately, Engram may be in for a slight dip in production, as Daniel Jones’ availability is in question this week after suffering a hamstring injury. If Jones can’t go, Colt McCoy will be the one under center for the Giants, bumping Engram down the ranks slightly. Still, he would remain a starting option against a Seahawks defense that allows 62.2 more ypg through the air than any other team in football.
Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: Tight End
Rankings
Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|
#
|Tight End TEAM
|
Opp.
|
1
|Travis Kelce KC
|
vs. DEN
|
2
|Darren Waller LV
|
@ NYJ
|
3
|Mark Andrews BAL
|
vs. DAL
|
4
|T.J. Hockenson DET
|
@ CHI
|
5
|Hunter Henry LAC
|
vs. NE
|
6
|Jonnu Smith TEN
|
vs. CLE
|
7
|Dallas Goedert PHI
|
@ GB
|
8
|Robert Tonyan GB
|
vs. PHI
|
9
|Zach Ertz PHI INJ
|
@ GB
|
10
|Austin Hooper CLE
|
@ TEN
|
11
|Eric Ebron PIT
|
vs. WAS
|
12
|Evan Engram NYG
|
@ SEA
|
13
|Dalton Schultz DAL
|
@ BAL
|
14
|Jordan Reed SF
|
vs. BUF
|
15
|Mike Gesicki MIA
|
vs. CIN
|
16
|Trey Burton IND
|
@ HOU
|
17
|Hayden Hurst ATL
|
vs. NO
|
18
|Noah Fant DEN
|
@ KC
|
19
|Logan Thomas WAS
|
@ PIT
|
20
|Jared Cook NO
|
@ ATL
|
21
|Will Dissly SEA
|
vs. NYG
|
22
|Richard Rodgers PHI
|
@ GB
|
23
|Irv Smith Jr. MIN
|
vs. JAC
|
24
|Jimmy Graham CHI
|
vs. DET
|
25
|Gerald Everett LAR
|
@ ARI
|
26
|Jacob Hollister SEA
|
vs. NYG
|
27
|Dan Arnold ARI
|
vs. LAR
|
28
|Tyler Higbee LAR
|
@ ARI
|
29
|Jordan Akins HOU
|
vs. IND
|
30
|Adam Shaheen MIA
|
vs. CIN
|
31
|Jace Sternberger GB
|
vs. PHI
|
32
|Tyler Eifert JAC
|
@ MIN
|
33
|Chris Herndon IV NYJ
|
vs. LV
|
34
|Dawson Knox BUF
|
@ SF
|
35
|Kyle Rudolph MIN
|
vs. JAC
|
36
|Mo Ali-Cox IND
|
@ HOU
|
37
|Ross Dwelley SF
|
vs. BUF
|
38
|Durham Smythe MIA
|
vs. CIN
|
39
|Jack Doyle IND
|
@ HOU
|
40
|Jaeden Graham ATL
|
vs. NO
|
41
|Drew Sample CIN
|
@ MIA
|
42
|Pharaoh Brown HOU
|
vs. IND
|
43
|Tyler Kroft BUF
|
@ SF
|
44
|Ryan Izzo NE
|
@ LAC
|
45
|Darren Fells HOU
|
vs. IND
|
46
|Cole Kmet CHI
|
vs. DET
|
47
|Harrison Bryant CLE
|
@ TEN
|
48
|Kaden Smith NYG
|
@ SEA
|
49
|Troy Fumagalli DEN
|
@ KC
|
50
|Anthony Firkser TEN
|
vs. CLE
|
51
|David Njoku CLE
|
@ TEN
|
52
|Darrell Daniels ARI
|
vs. LAR
|
53
|Adam Trautman NO
|
@ ATL
|
54
|Charlie Woerner SF
|
vs. BUF
|
55
|Levine Toilolo NYG
|
@ SEA
|
56
|Ryan Griffin NYJ
|
vs. LV
|
57
|James O’Shaughnessy JAC
|
@ MIN
|
58
|Nick Vannett DEN
|
@ KC
|
#
|Vance McDonald PIT
|
vs. WAS
|
1
|Blake Bell DAL
|
@ BAL
|
2
|Jesse James DET
|
@ CHI
|
3
|Lee Smith BUF
|
@ SF
|
4
|Demetrius Harris CHI
|
vs. DET
|
5
|Nick Keizer KC
|
vs. DEN
|
6
|Trevon Wesco NYJ
|
vs. LV
|
7
|Luke Stocker ATL
|
vs. NO
|
8
|Cethan Carter CIN
|
@ MIA
|
9
|MyCole Pruitt TEN
|
vs. CLE
|
10
|Tyler Conklin MIN
|
vs. JAC
|
11
|Jeremy Sprinkle WAS
|
@ PIT
