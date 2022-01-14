Barcelona Defender ‘Has 5 Offers’ From UCL Clubs: Report

Sergino Dest’s future at Barcelona has become uncertain this season, following the arrival of new coach Xavi Hernandez, and does not appear to have gone unnoticed by Europe’s top clubs.

The USMNT defender has offers from five Champions League clubs but his “priority” is to try and convince Xavi that he does have a place at Barcelona, according to Santi Ovalle at Cadena Ser.

Dest has not featured for Barcelona since December’s 3-0 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich and has been dealing with injuries and tested positive for Covid-19 during that time.

The full-back “believes that now that he is fit” he can prove he can be a useful asset to Xavi. However, if he can not force his way back into the first team, “he does not rule out taking advantage of some of these offers and going out during the winter market.”

Dest Left Out Of Super Cup Clasico

Dest was named in Barcelona’s latest squad for the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia but did not feature at all. Indeed, the 21-year-old was not even named on the bench for the Clasico clash.

Xavi opted to start 38-year-old Dani Alves in his place against Real Madrid. The Brazilian played 78 minutes of the match before being replaced by midfielder Nico Gonzalez as the Catalans switched formation and chased an equalizer.

Dest faces a real challenge replacing Alves in the starting XI following his shock return to Barcelona. The veteran produced an assist in his first game back and his return has also seen him recalled to the Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay.

Where Could Dest Go?

Xavi is thought to be willing to let Dest leave in the winter transfer window, if suitable offers arrive, after failing to be convinced by the American youngster’s qualities since returning to Barca as first-team coach.

Bayern Munich or Chelsea appear to be the most likely destinations for Dest if he does depart the Camp Nou. The Bundesliga champions were linked with the right-back before his move to Barca and are continuing to monitor his situation, as reported by ESPN.

Chelsea are also interested as they search for a replacement for injured defender Ben Chilwell. La Liga champions Atletico Madrid are also mentioned, after losing Kieran Trippier to Newcastle United, as well as “several other Premier League sides.”

Dest’s agent has already admitted the American received plenty of offers last summer and will not lack for admirers if he is deemed surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou.

Meanwhile, Michael Reschke, who also works at the agency that represents Dest, has also made it clear the former Ajax star “has no intention” of changing clubs and dismissed speculation about a move to Bayern.

Dest certainly seems determined to stay at Barca but does face the possibility of spending the rest of the 2021-22 season on the bench if he can’t convince Xavi of his qualities.

