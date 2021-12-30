Sergino Dest’s Agent Sends Transfer Warning To Barcelona

Sergino Dest’s agent, Thies Bliemeister, has warned Barcelona the right-back will not lack for offers if he is deemed surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou by new coach Xavi Hernandez.

There has been speculation Xavi is still yet to be convinced by Dest and is willing to listen to offers for the 21-year-old right-back ahead of the opening of the January transfer window.

Bliemeister told TZ that Dest received offers to leave Barcelona last summer and added that he is confident the USMNT star does not lack for admirers.

“He has a lot of inquiries, even in the summer he had a lot of offers. But his coach at the time, Ronald Koeman, really wanted to keep him,” he said. “We’ll see what happens nows. One thing is clear: a player like Sergiño Dest is definitely not lacking in alternatives.”

Dest has made 16 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona this season but has only played three times under Xavi. However, the full-back has been sidelined with a back and adductor problems recently and is now self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Bayern Munich Still Keen on Dest?

Barcelona beat off competition from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich to land Dest, and the Bavarian giants continue to be linked with a move for the right-back. Dest has also appeared on Chelsea’s radar after the Blues lost Ben Chilwell to a serious knee injury, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea are considering options to replace Chilwell. 🔵 #CFC First approach with Lucas Digne’s camp as he’s prepared to leave Everton. Sergiño Dest is appreciated – nothing advanced yet. Nicolás Tagliafico has been discussed weeks ago. Recalling E. Palmieri or Maatsen, plan B. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 28, 2021

Dest has previously explained why he opted to move to Barcelona instead of Bayern when he left Eredivisie side Ajax in October 2020, as reported by Goal.

“Bayern are a great club and there was interest from them, but I followed what my heart told me to and for that I signed for Barca. I think it was the right decision,” he said. “They are a club with so much history and I’ve always wanted to play here.”

Dest signed for Barcelona until the end of the 2024-25 season for a fee of €21 million plus a further €5m in variables. His current contract contains a buyout clause set at €400m.

Xavi Talks Dest’s Lack of Game Time

Meanwhile, Xavi has played down suggestions he’s not happy with Dest and attempted to explain his lack of game time at a press conference before Barca’s final game of 2021 against Sevilla, as reported by Football Espana.

“His problem is physical, otherwise we would have used him more,” he said. “He has had a very hard lumbago, now he has overloaded adductors. It’s not mental or footballing, but he is not well, he is not ready to play. It’s a physical problem and nothing more.”

Yet Dest faces increased competition for a place in Xavi’s starting XI in 2022, as Dani Alves is eligible to play for Barcelona again after completing a move back to the Camp Nou on a free transfer.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Attacking Target Admits Transfer ‘Would Be Wild’

