Xavi Willing To Sell Barcelona Defender After UCL Exit: Report

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has given the “green light” to full-back Sergino Dest’s departure from the club following the team’s Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich.

The coach is willing to allow the 21-year-old to leave the Camp Nou if a “good offer” arrives, as reported by Javier Miguel at Diario AS. Dest started the game at the Allianz Arena but was replaced at half-time with Barca already 2-0 down.

Miguel adds that Xavi had already been surprised by Dest’s lack of tactical awareness in Barcelona’s defeat to Real Betis but was willing to give the full-back another chance against Bayern.

However, the American failed to impress Xavi and could now “have played his last game for Barcelona.” Xavi discussed transfer plans with president Joan Laporta on the way back to Barcelona and decided Dest can leave if the club receives offers starting at €30 million ($34m).

Only Gavi Escapes Xavi’s Rage

Xavi made his frustration at his team’s defeat to Bayern Munich crystal clear after the full-time whistle. The 41-year-old admitted he was “p***** off” to be out of the Champions League and blasted his players for not competing.

However, there was one player who appears to have escaped Xavi’s wrath. Teenage midfielder Gavi was actually congratulated by his coach for his “effort and courage” after the match, as reported by Javier Miguel at Diario AS.

Xavi views the 17-year-old as an “indisputable piece of his project” and wants to build his new team around Gavi and fellow youngsters such as Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Pedri, and Ansu Fati.

Gavi was spotted in tears when he trudged off the pitch in the final minutes after being substituted. However, Miguel adds that Xavi was the first to console the midfielder and told him, “you are an example for everyone.”

Riqui Puig Sends Message To Barca Fans

Riqui Puig will also be hoping to be part of Xavi’s rebuilding project at the Camp Nou but continues to struggle for game time at Barcelona. The 22-year-old did feature against Bayern but only saw 17 minutes off the bench.

Puig has offered his thoughts on Barca’s early Champions League with a post on Twitter. He shared some photographs of himself as child with his family supporting Barcelona with the following message.

“Those of us who have been culers since I was a child like my family and I are not used to hard times like yesterday, when we only saw the club of my life win and celebrate titles like the Champions League of Paris in 2006 with my father and my brother,” he wrote. “But I am sure we will rise with the help of all and return to the place we deserve, among the best in Europe. Now more than ever we must be united and return to what made us unique. Players and staff will leave their skin to achieve this! Long live Barça!”

Xavi must pick his players up quickly from the defeat with the team back in action on Sunday, December 12 in La Liga. The Catalan giants head to Osasuna to take on a team just three places and two points behind them in the table.

