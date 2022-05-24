Barcelona ‘One Step Away’ From Selling Striker for €5M: Report

Barcelona are hoping to offload several players in the summer transfer window in a bid to trim the salary bid and raise funds to help the club’s perilous financial situation.

The Catalan giants have already sold Philippe Coutinho to Aston Villa and 23-year-old striker Ferran Jutgla could be the next out of the door. The youngster is “one step away” from an exit, as reported by Thomas Andreu at Diario Sport.

Barcelona had been planning on extending Jutgla’s contract but will now sell after receiving “numerous offers” for the attacker. The club hopes to receive a transfer fee of €5 million.

Jutgla has had first-team chances this season, scoring two goals in eight appearances for the senior side. However, he has played a starring role for Barcelona B, bagging 19 goals and six assists in 32 games.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Luuk de Jong Says Goodbye

Barcelona will also say goodbye to fellow striker Luuk de Jong after their Australian friendly against the A-League All Stars. The Dutchman has already said an emotional goodbye to supporters at the Camp Nou after the team’s last league match of the season.

De Jong’s signing on loan from Sevilla was a surprise last summer and was initially derided. However, the 31-year-old has become a popular figure at Barca for his professionalism and goalscoring exploits.

The Dutchman, who has been regularly praised for his exemplary attitude by Xavi, ends the season with seven goals in all competitions for Barcelona. Only Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have scored nmore for the team in 2021-22.

Barcelona Closing On Lewandowski?

Meanwhile, Barcelona continue to be linked with a move for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski who has already admitted he will not sign a new contract at the club and wants to leave.

The Catalans already have a “verbal agreement” with the Poland international and he could sign a three-year deal at the Camp Nou, as reported by Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg.

Lewandowski’s “financial demands” are not said to be a problem for Barcelona and Bayern will allow the 33-year-old to leave if they can bring in a replacement. Bayern are targeting Sasa Kalajdzic and Sadio Mane.

Former Bayern attacker Franck Ribery, who played with Lewandowski for many years with the Bavarian giants, has told Sportowe Fakty that he thinks Barcelona would be a good choice for the striker.

“Barca is Barca. Sure, they have their problems, but even if they are not as strong as 5-6 years ago, they are still big,” he said. “It is known that then they had an amazing team, players who played together for many years. Messi, Xavi, Iniesta, Pique, Alves, Alba… It’s different now, but there is no shortage of talent there. Yes, if Lewy were to leave Bayern, Barcelona would be a good choice.”

Lewandowski’s agent, Pini Zahavi, has already made it clear that the 33-year-old wants to move to Barcelona in order to fulfil a “lifetime dream.”

READ NEXT: Barca New Boy ‘Is a Player You Fall in Love With,’ Says Coach