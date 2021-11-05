Barcelona President Claims Club Can Make 3 Signings in January

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has claimed the Catalan giants could sign three players to strengthen the squad in the January transfer window in spite of the club’s ongoing financial difficulties.

The club’s financial difficulties have been well documented and saw key players such as Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann depart in the summer transfer window, as Barca brought in free agents such as Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia, and Sergio Aguero.

January offers another opportunity for Barca to strengthen their squad and CEO Ferran Reverter has previously claimed that the club have around €20 million to spend in the winter.

Laporta has told Onze that the Catalan giants could sign “three players” during the winter transfer window provided one player leaves.

Laporta also confirmed that club legend Xavi will be the club’s next manager and will replace Ronald Koeman who was fired in October after 14 months in charge. Xavi’s former club Al Sadd confirmed on Friday he could join Barcelona, but the Catalan giants are yet to make the move official.

Who Could Barcelona Sign?

Barcelona have been tipped to strengthen their attack in January, particularly after injuries to Sergio Aguero and Martin Braithwaite who are both sidelined for long spells. Meanwhile, loan signing Luuk de Jong is not expected to be part of new coach Xavi’s plans.

Finances will be an issue which means Barcelona could be looking at low-cost options and the loan market. Edinson Cavani, Raheem Sterling, Alexandre Lacazette, and RB Salzburg starlet Karim Adeyemi have already been linked with a move to the Camp Nou.

Much will depend on new coach Xavi’s thoughts about the future. The 41-year-old is said to be keen on winger and a particular fan of Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman in particular.

Laporta Confirms Xavi Arrival

The Barcelona president has confirmed Xavi will sign a contract with the club until 2024 once the paperwork is ready, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta announces: “Xavi will be our manager. He’s set to join Barça as new coach – we’re preparing and signing the contracts”, he confirmed to @mundodeportivo. 🔴🔵 #FCB #Xavi Xavi will sign until June 2024, never been in doubt. He’s back. pic.twitter.com/5Z0bVmsugk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 5, 2021

Xavi is expected to be unveiled as Barcelona’s next coach on Monday at the Camp Nou, as reported by Marca. The former midfielder’s return will see him coach ex-Barcelona teammates Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto, Jordi Alba and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Yet Xavi is willing to take some tough decisions with regards some of his old friends, as reported by Shay Lugassi.

👉 “If anyone thinks that the strong captains or players in the dressing room will play because they are Xavi's friends, he is greatly mistaken. He is professional and serious and only the best will play in every game.” This was said by something very close to Xavi. #FCBlive — Shay Lugassi (@shaylugassi) November 5, 2021

Xavi’s first game in charge of Barcelona is expected to be against local rivals Espanyol in La Liga at the Camp Nou on November 20. It’s a tough first game in charge for Xavi but he will have two weeks to work with his players before the game due to the final international break of the season.

