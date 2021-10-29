Xavi Already Knows His ‘Dream’ Barcelona Signing: Report

Barcelona legend Xavi is expected to become the club’s new coach following the departure of Ronald Koeman and already has a “dream” signing for the Catalan giants in mind.

Xavi is a huge admirer of Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman and “has told those close to him about how highly he rates the Frenchman,” as reported by Diario Sport’s Toni Juanmarti.

The 41-year-old “loves classic wingers who can beat a man, players that can hug the touchline but that can also come inside” and Coman is a player who fits that profile perfectly and also has bags of pace.

Juanmarti also offers hope that Barcelona could be able to tempt Coman away from the Bavarian giants. The France international is out of contract in 2023 “and renewal talks with Bayern have stalled.”

The Bundesliga champions may therefore be willing to sell in summer 2022 to avoid losing Coman on a free transfer the following year. It’s thought Coman could be available for a price of around €55 million.

Xavi To Sign On Until 2024?

Xavi is set to sign on at Barcelona until 2024 and wants to return to the Camp Nou “as soon as he can,” as reported by David Salinas at Diario Sport. The former midfielder could take charge of the club for the first time on Saturday, November 6 against Celta Vigo.

Barcelona B coach Sergi Barjuan has been appointed interim coach in the meantime. Barjuan will take charge of the team for Saturday’s match against Alaves and the Champions League tie at Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday, November 2

Barcelona president Joan Laporta was asked about the possibility of Xavi arriving at a news conference on Friday but gave little away. However, the club chief did offer his opinion on Xavi as a manager.

“As a coach, I think Xavi is in a process of growth and I have very good references from people who know him very closely,” he told reporters. “I speak with him often. Two months ago when we gave backing to Koeman I spoke to Xavi. I know what he thinks of the team, his opinions and what he thinks needs to be done.”

Cazorla Talks Xavi’s Coaching Style

Former Spain international Santi Cazorla currently plays for Al-Sadd under Xavi and has offered some insight into what it’s like to play for the Barca legend. Cazorla also told El Larguero that Xavi is ready to come home, as reported by Football Espana.

“Of course, Xavi is prepared to coach Barca. Some people know the club well and know what he wants,” he said. “He has a clear idea of football. He wants the ball and to be the protagonists. He is going to do it in any team in the world that he trains. It’s what Barca need, to return to their style.

Xavi has already won seven titles since taking charge of the Qatari side in 2019, and Cazorla also spoke about how the team plays under the former Barcelona midfielder.

“Xavi likes a lot of possession. He alternates between 4-3-3 and 3-4-3. Xavi always wants more and more possession,” he said. “Without the ball, we squeeze a lot in the block. He has an idea from the good years at Barca, when they pressed very high.”

Xavi has openly admitted he’s turned down the chance to manage Barca in the past because the timing was not right but now looks destined to finally take up the job he’s regularly described as being “his dream.”

