Lewandowski’s Agent Breaks Silence on Barcelona Transfer Rumors

Robert Lewandowski’s agent has broken his silence on speculation surrounding the striker’s future and has made it clear the Poland international is dreaming of a move to Barcelona.

Pini Zahavi told Bild that he felt forced to speak out due to Bayern Munich’s ongoing insistence that the 33-year-old must see out his contract at the club which runs until 2023.

“For Lewandowski, Bayern is history, ” he said. “Actually, I didn’t want to speak in public because I have great respect for this historic club. However, I cannot fail to react to Hasan Salihamidzic’s statements. No, there was no offer from Bayern. Robert would like to leave FC Bayern after eight years together in which he gave the club everything. Now, at almost 34, he has the opportunity to fulfill a lifetime dream and join the club he always dreamed of. Why is FC Bayern denying him this opportunity?”

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic had previously been critical of Zahavi in an interview with Sport1. The club chief accused the agent of trying to tempt the striker away from the Bundesliga champions, as reported by Yahoo Sports.

“He got an offer. I don’t know what the agent said to his player, but we definitely made an offer,” he said. “We had a conversation with the consultant and said very clearly how we imagined the future, with a very clear sum and terms. He has an advisor who has turned his head and has turned it all year round. It’s not clean.”

Money Not An Issue?

Barcelona coach Xavi has already made it clear that Lewandowski is an option for the club this summer, although the club’s difficult financial situation may make the transfer tricky to pull off.

However, Zahavi has offered the Catalan giants some hope when it comes to finances. The striker’s agent insists that neither he nor his client are particularly interested in money.

“For Robert, the matter is very clear: he wants to leave FC Bayern this summer. Nobody cares about the money here, neither Robert nor me,” he said. “He hasn’t felt respected by those in charge for months, that’s the truth. FC Bayern did not lose the player Lewandowski, but the person Robert.”

Barcelona have already made a first offer for Lewandowski of €32 million, according to Bild

Zahavi Warns Bayern

Zahavi also went on to warn Bayern it will not be a good idea to force Lewandowski to see out his contract. The veteran has already admitted he will not sign a contract renewal and has urged both parties to find a solution to the situation.

Lewandowski’s agent also claimed that the striker was aware that Bayern had been keen to replace him with Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

“Of course you can keep Robert for another year, to be fair he has a contract until 2023, but I wouldn’t recommend that to you,” he said. “[He is a] very intelligent person, not just the best striker in the world. He knows exactly what is happening around him and what FC Bayern had planned. So Robert knew all along that Bayern wanted to replace him with Haaland. Erling’s father even confirmed it, telling him in a personal conversation some time ago: ‘My son comes to FC Bayern for 50 percent.’ The football world is big, but there are no secrets…”

Bayern ended up missing out on Haaland. The Norway international has signed a deal to join Premier League champions Manchester City at the end of the season.

