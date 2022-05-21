Xavi Confirms Prolific Striker ‘Is An Option’ for Barcelona

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has confirmed that Bayern Munich’s prolific striker Robert Lewandowski “is an option” for the Catalans ahead of the summer transfer window.

Xavi was asked about the 33-year-old Poland international at a pre-match press conference ahead of his team’s final La Liga game of the season against Villarreal on Sunday, May 22.

The Barcelona boss made it clear that Lewandowski is a transfer target but knows it will be difficult to lure him away from Bayern Munich as he still has a year remaining on his current contract, as reported by ESPN.

“Yes, Lewandowski is an option,” he said. “He has already said he wants to leave, there are negotiations, but he still has a contract at his club. It won’t be easy being Bayern, but it’s an option.”

Lewandowski has told the Bavarian giants he won’t be extending his contract at the Allianz Arena and wants a transfer. Bayern Munich’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has insisted the club don’t want to sell the striker and won’t change their stance despite his refusal to extend his deal.

Barcelona Make First Offer For Lewandowski

Barcelona have now made a first offer for Lewandowski, as reported by Meczyki’s Tomasz Włodarczyk. The “exact amount is currently unknown” but is thought to be in the region of “several tens of millions of euros.”

Bayern Munich “intends” to reject the offer from Barcelona as they bid to keep hold of the Poland international. However, Lewandowski “is determined” to move to Spain and “has made a move to Catalonia his priority.”

Barcelona are not willing to spend more than €60 million on Lewandowski and are hopeful the striker’s desire to leave for the Camp Nou will help negotiations, as reported by Javi Miguel at Diario AS.

If the Bayern man can be lured to Barcelona then it’s likely to mean the end of the road for Memphis Depay who also only has a year left on his deal. The Catalans already have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the squad and could raise some income by selling the Dutchman.

Lewandowski has enjoyed another prolific season for Bayern, scoring 46 goals in 50 games for the Bundesliga champions and winning the league title for an eighth time with the Bavarian giants.

Bayern Stand Firm on Lewandowski

Bayern Munich are continuing to stand firm on Lewandowski and president Oliver Kahn continues to insist the veteran will see out his contract with the club at the Allianz Arena.

Kahn told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag that the club are not even thinking about the prospect of losing Lewandowski during the summer transfer window.

“This question does not arise. Robert Lewandowski has a contract until 2023, and he will fulfill it,” he said. “We made his advisor a concrete offer. Otherwise we certainly wouldn’t say that.”

Yet Lewandowski’s refusal to sign a contract renewal means Bayern must be tempted to sell this summer to avoid losing the striker on a free transfer when his current deal expires in 2023.

