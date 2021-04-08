Cash-Strapped Barcelona Put Nine Players Up For Sale: Report

Barcelona is reportedly willing to sell as many as nine first-team players this summer in order to ease the club’s financial pressures and make room for new signings.

The Catalan giants reported debts of over $1.5 billion earlier this season and must sell before they can afford to bring in any new players to strengthen Ronald Koeman’s squad.

Big-names such as Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele are both on the list, according to Darren Wells at the Mirror. The Brazilian has failed to impress since moving from Liverpool, while Dembele will be sold if he does not sign a contract extension this summer.

Defenders Samuel Umtiti and Junior Firpo, who have both struggled for game time this season, are both available, while Sergi Roberto could also wave goodbye to the Camp Nou. The La Masia graduate has lost his place to Sergino Dest and is heading into the last year of his contract.

Striker Martin Braithwaite has also been deemed surplus to requirements as well as young midfielders Carles Alena and Matheus Fernandes. Midfielder Miralem Pjanic is also available as he is not part of Koeman’s plans for the future.

Barca Set For Busy Summer?

Barcelona certainly could be set for a busy summer as the club attempts to trim the squad and the wage bill. Yet the Catalan giants are also expected to strengthen and have already been linked with several high-profile moves.

Borussia Dortmund’s prolific striker Erling Haaland reportedly remains a top priority for new president Joan Laporta. However, the striker will certainly not come cheap and is also wanted a by a host of other top clubs, making any deal very difficult.

Barcelona also continues to be linked with a move for free agents Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum. However, there are some disagreement within the club about whether the two players are really needed.

Former defender Eric Garcia is also expected to return to the Camp Nou from Manchester City this summer when his contract expires. However, the deal appears to have hit a hitch with Barca reportedly having to lower the initial salary offered.

Barca’s Dembele Dilemma

Barca also has another dilemma when it comes to Dembele. The French forward has been in good form this season after finally returning to full fitness. He’s scored 10 goals already and become a regular under Koeman.

The Dutch coach has also said he wants Dembele to stay at the club after seeing him score a crucial winner against Real Valladolid in La Liga on Monday night, as reported by Marca.

“Of course he is an important player, he has shown today with his game and especially with his goal,” he said. “Ousmane’s career this season is very good, physically he has improved a lot, it is the key to his consistency. If it’s up to me, of course, I’d like him to stay with us.”

Yet Barca may have no choice but to sell Dembele if he does not sign a contract extension soon. The Frenchman’s current deal expires in 2022 and the club certainly won’t want to see him walk away for free next year.

