Barcelona’s Move For Key Transfer Target Hits Setback: Report

Barcelona’s summer move for Manchester City’s 20-year-old central defender Eric Garcia has reportedly hit a setback due to the club’s ongoing financial problems.

The youngster “reached a preliminary agreement” with Barca to return to the Catalan giants when his contract with the Citizens expires at the end of the season. However, Barca now wants to lower the initial salary that was agreed, according to Deportes Cuatro.

The report adds that news of the pay-cut means that Garcia is no longer quite “so clear about his return to Barcelona” and means he is having to think about his future. The defender will be a free agent which means he can still talk to other clubs or even renew with Manchester City.

Garcia had been expected to complete a return to Barcelona which is the club where he began his career. The defender made his way through the club’s famed La Masia academy before leaving for Manchester City in 2017.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Garcia Talks Up Barcelona Move

The Man City man has talked up a Barcelona return recently while on international duty with the Spain national team. Garcia admitted it would be a pleasure to play alongside captain Lionel Messi, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“It would be special to play with Messi,” he said. “Everyone knows that he is the best player in the world and what he does week after week is incredible.”

Garcia added that he still keeps tabs on his former team’s games and offered his thoughts on Ronald Koeman’s side. He added, “I follow Barça games, like those of other leagues, and it is true that Barça is going through a good time and the coach is showing confidence in the youngsters.”

Praise For Eric Garcia

The defender shone recently for Spain in World Cup qualifiers against Kosovo, Georgia, and Greece and drew praise from coach Luis Enrique. The youngster has only made 10 appearances for City this season but impressed the former Barca coach, as reported by BeIN Sports.

“He is a very intelligent player, you would never believe how young he is given how he behaves on the pitch,” he said. “He gives us a lot of confidence in defense, he is very skilled, so that is why Man City have been trying to re-sign his contract for a long while, although he made a different decision.”

Luis Enrique also praised Garcia’s leadership qualities, despite his young age, and noted how the defender is well aware of the areas where he needs to improve.

“We are so happy to have a player like Eric. He leads our defense and is very communicative on the pitch and smart,” he added. “He knows what to do every time and also is aware of the aspects he has to improve. Even though he does not play at his club, he can come here and do it well. He has just proved his [high] level the week he has been here.”

Garcia looks a smart addition to the Barca backline, particularly on a free transfer, and the club will be hoping they can get the deal done. The youngster knows the club inside out and could be a key part of an exciting new team that is emerging at the Camp Nou.

READ NEXT: Barcelona ‘Working Against Clock’ To Secure Star’s Future: Report