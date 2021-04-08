Barcelona Star Griezmann Welcomes Third Child Born on Same Day

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann is celebrating becoming a father for the third time. The World Cup winner welcomed Alba Griezmann to the world on April 8.

🍼 Alba Griezmann 8 avril 2021 à 10h24. ❤️ — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) April 8, 2021

Rather incredibly, Griezmann’s three children all share the same birthday. The Barcelona star’s eldest daughter Mía Griezmann was born on April 8, 2016 and brother Amaro Griezman arrived on the same day in 2019.

Barcelona passed on the club’s congratulations to the Griezmann family.

💙❤️ New Culer in town 👶🍼

🤗 Félicitations papa @antogriezmann! https://t.co/fPPf1pV0uN — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 8, 2021

Griezmann understandably missed Barcelona’s training session on Thursday as the team prepares for Saturday’s crucial Clasico against Real Madrid at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium.

Griezmann the Family Man

Griezmann has been happy to share some glimpses into his family life this season on social media. The French forward showed how his daughter copied his goal celebration after he scored a stunner in a 4-0 win over Osasuna.

Griezmann spoke after the game about how the celebration had been requested by his daughter earlier in the day during breakfast, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“Either the shot goes in or it goes to the stands. Luckily it went in, and we can continue our streak. I’m happy with the team’s image,” he said. “Today I was having breakfast with my daughter and I asked her how she wanted me to celebrate the goal and she asked me for this. It was for her.”

Griezmann has also been happy to show off how his son may just be following in his famous father’s footsteps. The 28-year-old shared a video of the two play football along with the caption, “Learning … I don’t know who from whom.”

Griezmann To Miss El Clasico?

Griezmann obviously has plenty to celebrate on April 8, and the forward will be hoping for more reasons to be cheerful on Saturday when Barcelona plays a crucial La Liga match at Real Madrid.

The Catalan giants sit a place and two points ahead of their fierce rivals in the race for the title and are just one point behind leaders Atletico Madrid. A victory over Los Blancos would provide further optimism that the Catalan giants will be crowned champions at the end of the season.

However, Griezmann is not guaranteed a starting spot on Saturday. According to Marca, the World Cup winner could find himself on the bench if coach Ronald Koeman makes changes.

The Dutchman could bring Frenkie de Jong, who has featured in defense recently, back into his favored midfield role alongside Sergio Busquets and Pedri to match up Real Madrid’s formation.

Ronald Araujo could return in defense which would mean one of the forwards dropping out with Griezmann the favorite. Captain Lionel Messi is guaranteed to start, while Ousmane Dembele also looks a good bet after scoring a 90th-minute winner against Real Valladolid last time out.

