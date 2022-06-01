‘Real Madrid Offered More Money:’ Barcelona New Boy Reveals Snub

Pablo Torre will join Barcelona from Racing Santander in the summer transfer window after agreeing a deal back in March to sign for the Catalan giants on a four-year deal.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder will arrive after a stellar season with Racing, contributing 10 goals and 12 assists in 31 game to help his team win the league title and achieve promotion.

Torre has been talking about his move to YouTuber Adri Contreras and revealed he was offered more money by Real Madrid but opted to head to the Camp Nou instead, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“I spoke with Madrid, but in the end my dream was to play and hopefully succeed at Barça,” he explained. “Madrid offered more money, but for me the important thing was to play at the Camp Nou and, above all, the sports project that it offered me. It was clear to me since they called me the first time.”

Torre is expected to start off with Barcelona B but there have been suggestions he could be handed the chance to impress Xavi during pre-season. If the midfielder does shine there is every chance he could get first-team opportunities in 2022-23.

The youngster has already been described as the ‘next Pedri’ and his former coach Guillermo Fernández Romo has insisted the midfielder “is a player that you fall in love with because he plays very well.”

Torre Opens Up On Xavi Conversation

Torre has also spoken about how he had a brief video call with Xavi before he signed for Barcelona. The teenager reveals that the Barcelona manager was happy to explain his plans for the team.

“It was quick. My representative told me, because he contacted Mateu Alemany,” he added. “I was concentrated with the national team in Las Rozas and that’s when they told me that I had a video call with Xavi. He explained the project to me.”

The youngster also made it clear he appreciated the gesture from the Barcelona coach and said he had spoken to him, “as if I were his son.”

Barcelona have paid just €5 million plus variables for Torre. He is due to sign his contract at the club on 30 June 2026 which includes a buyout clause set at €100 million.

