Barcelona Sign 18-Year-Old Attacker For €1.2 Million: Report

Barcelona’s youngsters have helped the team to the top of La Liga this season and the club’s commitment to youth appears set to continue in the January transfer window.

The Catalans are set to complete a deal for exciting18-year-old attacker Lucas Roman from Argentine side Ferro Carril, as reported by journalist Albert Roge. The teenager is due in Barcelona on Sunday and will undergo a medical on Monday.

Roma will initially join up with Rafa Marquez’s reserve team but will know he is likely to have first-team opportunities if he can impress. Barcelona manager Xavi has already shown since taking charge of the club he’s willing to hand youngsters game time.

Indeed one of the first things Xavi did as manager was to give La Masia starlet Ilias Akhomach his senior debut in a derby against Espanyol in La Liga.

Xavi has also ensured teenagers Gavi and Alejandro Balde are already regulars in the first team, while Pedri and Ansu Fati are both key players and still only 20. Xavi has also kept teenage midfielder Pablo Torre in the first team this season following his move from Racing.

Torre was expected to play for Barca Atletic but has stayed with the senior squad despite struggling for minutes. Yet Xavi has gone on to admit that he hasn’t been very fair with the midfielder and he’s wanted to play him more regularly but hasn’t been able to due to the competition for places in midfield.

What Can Barca Expect From Lucas Roma?

Barcelona’s new signing plays in the Argentine second division and will clearly be making a big step up by moving to a new country and a new league. The teenager made his debut last year and has gone on to make 27 appearances, scoring 3 times.

Roman is described by Left Back Football‘s Chaka Simbeye as “one of the most sought-after talents in Argentina” who possesses a “savviness and intelligence” despite his tender years.

Roman will now join up with Marquez’s side for the second half of the campaign. The Mexican works closely with Xavi as he has explxained in an interview with Cadena SER.

“I have a very good friendship with Xavi. We understand each other very well and this is to the benefit of the players and the club,” he said. “We talk at least twice a week. In terms of ideas and concepts, what we do is the same.”

Barcelona Looking To The Future

Barcelona’s decision to bring in Roman shows the club are continuing to plan for the future. The club’s ongoing financial problems mean big-name signings may be tricky in the summer, offering young talents a path into the first team.

Xavi has already been impressed by La Masia attacker Victor Barbera who has shone in the Youth League this season, scoring a hat-trick against Bayern Munich. The Barca coach is thinking of Barbera as a potential future option to replace Robert Lewandowski.

Xavi has also considered promoting 18-year-old Angel Alocoron to the first team this season, while Barcelona have given a trial to Ronaldinho’s son and could sign him permanently.

