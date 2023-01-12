Barcelona Give Trial To Club Legend’s Teenage Son: Report

Ronaldinho thrilled Barcelona fans during his five years at the Camp Nou, winning the Champions League, two La Liga titles and entertaining the world with his Samba style.

Yet Barcelona could be about to witness more Ronaldinho magic. The Brazilian’s 17-year-old son, João de Assis Moreira, is currently having at trial a the club after terminating his contract with Cruzeiro, as reported by Diario Sport.

Ronaldinho Jr is playing for the club’s Juvenil A, or Under-19 team, and could be signed to the club’s youth ranks if he can impress. President Joan Laporta has overseen the process, although it will be the club’s coaches who make the final decision.

Living up to Ronaldinho’s legend will certainly not be an easy task. The Barca legend was know for his wonderful dribbling ability and famous smile that lit up stadiums across the world.

Ronaldinho also won the Copa America and World Cup with Brazil and will be remembered for being one of the most entertaining attacking talents to have ever played for Barcelona.

Joao Mendes Leaves Cruzeiro Early

Ronaldinho’s son signed a five-year deal with Cruzeiro in 2019 at the age of 14 after impressing in the youth system at the Brazilian club. The club’s director of football, Amarildo Ribeiro, told the club’s official website at the time what to expect from the youngster.

“Today, we signed the contract of Joao Mendes, who is a promising player with interesting characteristics and who, I believe, will soon be integrating with our professional team,” he said. “He is a tall player with high technical quality. A player who can play both as a box player and as a second striker. He is a player who, even with his size, has speed and finishes very well.”

It’s not clear yet why Mendes has opted to leave Cruzeiro, but it does appear he has a chance of continuing his career with the Catalan giants. Barca are well-known for their ability to produce youngsters and incorporate them into the first team.

Current first-team stars including Sergi Roberto, Gavi, Jordi Alba, Ansu Fati, and Sergio Busquets have all progressed from the youth ranks and into the senior squad.

Barcelona’s Youth Ranks Are Stacked

It may not be easy to impress in Barcelona’s Juvenil A as there is plenty of talent in the team already. The most high-profile is 15-year-old wonderkid Lamine Yamal who has already come in for praise from manager Xavi.

Yamal has already been called up for first-team training on several occasions this season, and Barcelona will be hoping to tie him down to a professional contract when he turns 16 later this year. It’s also thought he will be in the first-team squad for pre-season ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Xavi is also a big fan of 18-year-old Angel Alcoron. The center-forward is considered to be one of the Barca coach’s favorite players in La Masia and he has even considered calling him to the first team this season.

