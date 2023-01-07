Xavi Says He’s ‘Not Been Very Fair’ to Barcelona Midfielder

Barcelona coach Xavi has openly admitted he’s not been very fair to summer signing Pablo Torre who has also only played 5 times for the Catalan giants since arriving in the summer from Racing.

There were high expectations around Torre when he signed from Racing. The teenager has been likened to Pedri but has struggled to make an instant impact at the Camp Nou, unlike the Spain international.

Torre did start against Intercity last time out in the Copa del Rey, picking up an assist, and Xavi was asked if he’d been fair with the youngster at a press conference ahead of Barcelona’s clash with Atletico Madrid.

“I’ve probably been not very fair to many players,” he told reporters. “I try to be fair with all the players and give them minutes but it’s difficult. It’s normal that some players feel that they are not being fairly treated. Pablo’s been great. He plays really well between the lines, from set pieces he’s been excellent, he has great passing ability, great crossing. He’ll be important for us. He will surely go from less to more.”

Torre now has a goal and an assist in his last two starts, against Intercity and Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League. The midfielder is now the youngest player to be involved in a goal in each of his first two starts for Barcelona since at least 2013-14, according to Opta.

More Chances Soon For Torre?

The summer signing has had to be patient during his time at Barcelona and has already admitted it’s “difficult to get minutes” at the Camp Nou. More patience will be required but a packed fixture schedule should work in his favor.

Torre’s best chance of playing may come in the Copa del Rey. Barcelona’s win over Intercity has sent the Catalan giants into a last 16 tie with third-tier side Ceuta. Xavi is expected to rotate his team for that game which should mean more minutes for Torre.

Barcelona will be overwhelming favorites to win the tue and progress to the quarter-finals of the competition but will be aware that Ceuta produced a shock in the last round by knocking out La Liga side Elche.

Torre Demands Bigger Role

Torre is eager to make his mark at Barcelona and “has been demanding a greater role” in Xavi’s future plans, as reported by Marca. The youngster’s main problem is the wealth of options in midfield with Pedri, Gavi, Sergio Busquets, and Frenkie de Jong all ahead of him in the pecking order.

However, the 19-year-old did admit he was happy after starting the game against Intercity and playing 60 minutes for the first team against Intercity in an interview with Barca TV.

“I’m happy because of the minutes and the confidence shown in my by the coach and the victory,” he said. “I was suffering a lot watching on in the latter part of the game. I wasn’t expecting so many goals. They played a very good game today but we need to keep going. We knew they had quality and when you play a team against Barcelona you always have a lot of motivation. It would have been an incredible experience for them.”

Torre is starting to show what we can do at Barcelona after a slow start to his Camp Nou career but will know he must grasp all first-team opportunities with both hands if he is to force his way into Xavi’s starting XI.

