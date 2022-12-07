Barcelona Striker’s Agent Sends Transfer Warning To Xavi

Ansu Fati’s uncle has made a shock declaration about the striker’s future at Barcelona and has warned the Catalan giants the 20-year-old could leave the club.

The forward has only made three La Liga starts this season and has admitted this week that he wants to play more. Ansu’s father, Bori Fati, has also said his son needs to play regularly after putting his injury problems behind him.

Braima Camar, Fati’s uncle, has now shared his thoughts with RAC1 and revealed that he’s spoken to the Barcelona player’s parents who have offered an update on his situation.

“He is fine at Barça, but Jorge Mendes [Fati’s agent] has told the coach [Xavi] that if the boy does not play, he will change his team,” he said. However, Camar did go on to say that the striker is happy at the club currently “because he grew up there, he likes Barça.”

Fati’s talent is not in doubt but he has yet to consistently find his best form after a series of serious injuries that has seen him miss a lot of playing time over the last two seasons.

Barcelona now have a wealth of attacking options with Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Ousmane Dembele, and Ferran Torres around which means it is not easy for Fati to force his wayback into the team.

Fati’s agent may be hankering for a move but will be aware that Barcelona have locked down the youngster to a long-term deal. The striker signed an extension in October 2021 that runs until 2027 and contains a €1 billion buyout clause.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

World Cup Woe For Fati

The Barcelona forward may have been hoping for some game time at World Cup 2022 but will likely have been disappointed after managing just two substitute appearances in Qatar. Spain are now out of hte tournament after being stunned by Morocco on penalties in the last 16.

Fati and the rest of the Barcelona contingent in the squad, including Pedri, Gavi, Jordi Alba, Ferran Torres, Sergio Busquets, Alejandro Balde and Eric Garcia, will now enjoy some brief time off before returning to training with Barcelona.

The good news for the Catalans is that Spain’s early exit gives the players time to be rested and ready for the return of La Liga. Barcelona’s first competitive game back is against Espanyol on December 31.

Lewandowski Ban To Help Fati?

Fati may have a chance to impress when La Liga does resume as top scorer Lewandowski will be missing for Barca’s first three league matches due to suspension.

The striker has been handed a three-match ban for his red card against Osasuna. Lewandowski was hit with a one-game suspension for his sending off and two further games for a gesture he made as he walked off the pitch.

Lewandowski has insisted the gesture was aimed at manager Xavi but the ban has been upheld despite Barcelona appealing the decision. President Joan Laporta admitted the club were “very upset with the decision.”

Manager Xavi will therefore need to tweak his attack when La Liga resumes and could use Fati in place of Lewandowski for those games. The matches against Espanyol, Atletico and Real Betis would offer the striker the perfect chance to stake a claim for more playing time.

READ NEXT: Barca Star To Leave For €20M After Impressive World Cup: Report