Barcelona Forward’s Dad Sends Message to Xavi: ‘He Needs To Play’

Ansu Fati has managed to put his injury problems behind him this season but is still struggling for starts at Barcelona under Xavi and has only been in the starting XI three times in La Liga in 2022-23.

The striker’s father, Bori Fati, has told Cadena SER that Xavi no longer needs to be careful with his son, as his injury problems are in the past, and what the forward really needs is to play regularly.

“The knee injury has been forgotten for a long time. His problem was muscular and a relapse in the hamstrings but since June Ansu has not stopped training and playing,” he said. “Physically he is fine. People see that he does not start but it’s because he needs to keep playing, to have minutes. And we’re used to him always scoring goals and when he doesn’t score, it seems like it’s wrong.”

Fati made 14 appearances in total in La Liga this season, scoring three times and contributing three assists. His performances were enough to see him called up to the Spain squad for World Cup 2022.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Ansu Has To Earn His Minutes

Xavi has plenty of options in attack this season, with Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha having arrived in the summer transfer window. Ousmane Dembele also signed a new contract which means Fati faces stiff competition for a place in the team.

Fati’s father acknowledged that his son must show he deserves to start but insists the striker is happy at the Camp Nou despite his reduced role so far this season.

“Ansu is happy because he is where he wants to be, at Barça. And he knows he has a lot of competition. I no longer talk about Lewandowski because he is from another galaxy,” he said. “But, look… he has Raphinha, starter with the Brazil team. Dembélé, starter with France. Ferran Torres, starter with Spain. Memphis Depay, starter with the Netherlands. And Ansu has to compete with all of them. He has to earn it.”

Can Spain Will World Cup

Fati will be hoping to make an impact in Qatar at the World Cup. The teenager has yet to consistently replicate the form he showed when he first burst onto the scene, but his father thinks La Roja can be crowned world champions.

“We have to support Spain. I think they are going to win this World Cup. Because it’s our World Cup,” he explained. “I see Luis Enrique, some young people with enthusiasm, some veterans who know what they want… I dream of that Ansu returns with the glass under his arm and can give a press conference to explain how he and his family have lived it.”

Spain kick off their World Cup campaign on Wednesday, November 23 against Costa Rica. Fati is expected to start the game on the bench but will be hoping he can make an impact as a substitute.

READ NEXT: Xavi Tells Barcelona To Sign €20 Million ‘Little Boss’: Report