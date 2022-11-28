‘We Are Very Upset’ – Barcelona Chief Fumes at Lewandowski Situation

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has admitted the club are “very upset” at seeing striker Robert Lewandowski hit with a three-match ban for his red card against Osasuna.

Lewandowski has already slammed the decision and made it clear the gesture he made as he walked off the pitch was directed at manager Xavi Hernandez and not the match official.

Barcelona have appealed the decision but must wait to see if they are successful in their protest. Meanwhile, Laporta says the three-match ban does not make any sense and he is not at all happy with the sanction, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“It doesn’t make any sense that they have put three games on Lewandowski,” he said. “I think it should have been one at most and well, applying the rules and forcing them I think is how they have achieved three games for the moment. Let’s see, I think it doesn’t make any sense . We are very upset and this decision does not seem good at all.”

As things stand Lewandowski is set to miss Barcelona’s first three La Liga matches after the World Cup which are against Espanyol, Atletico Madrid and Real Betis.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Lewandowski Ban Is ‘Excessive’

Lewandowski is currently at the World Cup with Poland and has been asked about his ban once again. The striker told reporters at a press conference that he feels the sanction is excessive and hopes it will be overturned on appeal.

“An excessive sanction, too severe. It’s too long. But [the gesture] wasn’t for him, it was for the coach, everyone knows it, because it was in his direction and not the referee,” he told reporters. I don’t think that the Committee in Madrid has sanctioned me with more games because they are important matches for Barcelona, ​​against Espanyol and Atletico, I simply think it is too high.”

Lewandowski scored his first ever World Cup goal last time out as Poland gave their hopes of qualification to the knockout stages a boost by beating Saudi Arabia 2-0 in Qatar.

Laporta Proud of Barcelona’s World Cup Influence

Laporta also spoke about his pride at seeing Spain thrive at World Cup 2022. La Roja’s squad is packed full of Barcelona players with Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Ferran Torres, Pedri, Gavi, Alejandro Balde and Ansu Fati all in the squad.

“I think it’s fantastic. It gives pride for Barcelona to see how the national team is playing and how our players are doing,” he said. “Luis Enrique has been able to take on all the pressure, which is a way to relieve all the pressure on the players. He has been very brave betting on very young players who are falling in love with the world and it just so happens that most are from Barca.”

Spain need just a point to qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup and complete their group campaign against Japan on Thursday.

READ NEXT: Xavi Tells Barcelona To Sign €20 Million ‘Little Boss’: Report