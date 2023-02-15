Ter Stegen Praises Barcelona Teammate: He’s Just ‘What We Needed’

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has piled praise on teenage midfielder Gavi and revealed how much impact the talented 18-year-old has made on the first-team squad since forcing his way into the team.

Gavi actually become a regular last season and is now a guaranteed starter under Xavi alongside Pedri, Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong in midfield. The youngster is known for his combative nature but also provides goals, scoring three times already this season in La Liga.

Ter Stegen has told The Guardian that Gavi’s fearlessness, hunger and desire offer the team a different dimension and makes him an invaluable member of the squad at the Camp Nou.

“He gives us something very different. You see it in games. It’s minute 90 and he’s still jumping up. He doesn’t care if the guy next to him is two meters tall, he fights for every ball. He’s very different to the player types we had before,” he said. “It’s also his mentality. He came in and didn’t worry and this is actually what makes him really, really strong. He doesn’t think about the consequences, which is nice. It’s what we needed. This is why he is very, very important for the team and the group.”

Gavi has featured in all 21 of Barcelona’s league matches this season and was also part of Spain’s World Cup squad. The Barcelona youngster’s impressive form has been rewarded with a new long-term contract and the famous No. 6 shirt at Barcelona.

Gavi’s New Position Has No Name

Xavi has used Gavi in several positions this season, demonstrating the midfielder’s versatility, and most as recently part of a four-man midfield. The teenager has played on the left just behind Robert Lewandowski but even Ter Stegen isn’t sure exactly what his role should be called.

“Nbnody knows [what to call it], nobody knows! He has a bit more freedom, covered by Busi. It’s very interesting how they communicate, how they manage. You see sometimes he is moving somewhere else but always in communication with the other three midfielders,” he said. “Or two plus one or however you want to call it. But the way we interpret it, it works. You can always rely on Busi to keep the position, the structure. It’s very beneficial for both Busi and Frenkie. I think it also benefits our game.”

The switch in set-up from Barca’s usual 4-3-3 has proven to be extremely effective, helping to deliver a Super Cup win over Real Madrid and to extend Barca’s lead at the top of the table. The new system has also managed to get the best out of Frenkie de Jong.

Gavi’s Growing Influence At Barcelona

Ter Stegen is not the only Barcelona player who has praised the youngster. Manager Xavi has leapt to his defence amid recent accusations that he is too rough in his play, while Spain international Alvaro Morata has described the midfielder as like a “wild boar” in training sessions.

Gavi is also a growing influence on and off the pitch. The midfielder has struck up a good relationship with Ousmane Dembele at the club which has helped to improve the Frenchman’s relationship with his other team-mates.

Top scorer Robert Lewandowski has already revealed he knew he could do “good things” alongside Gavi in the Spanish Super Cup final win over Real Madrid. Lewandowski urged Gavi to stay close to him and was rewarded as the youngster scored and picked up two asssists.

