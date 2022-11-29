Barcelona World Cup Star Is ‘Like a Wild Boar in Training’

Barcelona teenager Gavi is making waves in Qatar after becoming the youngest player to score a World Cup goal for Spain following his strike in the 7-0 win over Costa Rica.

Gavi has emerged as one of the game’s brightest young stars, after picking up the Kopa Trophy and Golden Boy awards for 2022, and has come in for more praise from international teammate Alvaro Morata.

The striker has explained how Gavi is relentless even in training and offered some insight into just what it’s like to play alongside Barcelona’s 18-year-old midfield gem, as reported by Diario Sport.

“We often have to stop Gavi. The other day he gave me a tackle without the ball in training,” he said. “He’s like a wild boar in training. That’s good for the group. He hits everywhere. Yesterday he hurt himself trying to tackle someone. I’m proud he can be here for many years.”

Gavi has missed Spain’s last two training sessions after taking a knock but is expected to still be available for La Roja’s final group game on Thursday against Japan. Luis Enrique’s side need just a point to qualify for the knockout stages.

Gavi & Pedri ‘Are Magic’

Spain and Atletico midfielder Koke has also praised Gavi, and Barcelona team-mate Pedri, and revealed the advice he’s offered the teenager at the World Cup, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“They both do magic. They are at a spectacular level. You give them the ball and they don’t lose it. We also learn from the young people. They do things that many of us don’t do. It’s spectacular to play with Pedri,” he said. “Gavi sits next to me. I give him peace of mind. Young people have a lot of desire and ambition. I don’t let him get into the madness of everything that surrounds the World Cup and his club. I tell him to enjoy it.”

Spain have looked to be one of the strongest teams at the World Cup so far after hammering Costa Rica in their opening game and following that up with a 1-1 draw against Germany.

How Can Gavi & Spain Qualify?

Gavi and Spain only need a point to qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup and progress to the last 16. A victory against Japan will see La Roja go through as group winners.

There is still a chance that Spain can be knocked out despite heading into the final round of group games in top spot. Defeat to Japan coupled with a Costa Rica victory over Germany will end Spain’s involvement in the tournament.

If Spain were to lose and Germany were to beat Costa Rica then second place will be decided by goal difference and La Roja currently have a superior record to Hansi Flick’s side.

Spain will face one of either Croatia, Belgium or Morocco in the last 16 if they do progress. The three teams can all qualify from Group F and play their final group games on Thursday, December 1.

