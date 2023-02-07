Revealed: Why Gavi Celebrated Barcelona Goal With Dembele

Barcelona moved eight points clear at the top of La Liga on Sunday after a comprehensive victory over Sevilla at the Camp Nou thanks to goals from Jordi Alba, Gavi and Raphinha.

Gavi scored Barcelona’s second of the night and celebrating by running into the stands and celebrating with injured team-mate Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman has been sidelined after suffering a thigh problem against Girona.

Gavi ran over to the stands to celebrate his goal with Ousmane Dembele 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/C58tOyA2Qi — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 5, 2023

Dembele has long been seen as something of an outsider at Barcelona but his role at the club has changed a lot this season and teenagers Gavi and Pedri have helped the Frenchman become closer to his team-mates, according to Catalunya Radio.

The two youngsters have built a good relationship with the forward and have even helped him improve his Spanish, allowing him to communicate with the rest of the squad better. The close bond Gavi has with Dembele was one of the reasons why he was quick to involve the injured star in the celebrations against Sevilla.

Barcelona will be hoping that Dembele’s growing influence will help secure his future at the club. The winger only signed a two-year contract last summer, after letting his previous deal run out, but is a key player for Xavi and has been heavily backed by the Barcelona manager.

Dembele praises Pedri and Gavi

Dembele’s growing ease at Barcelona has been demonstrated by his willingness to give interviews. The winger rarely spoke with the media in his early years at the club but has been far more approachable this season.

Indeed the 24-year-old spoke about Pedri and Gavi in an interview with Mundo Deportivo in June and was full of praise for the two youngsters who have become key players already despite their tender years.

“There are many and very good ones. If I say Pedri, Gavi will come after me… they’re all very good,” he explained. “Gavi, Ansu, Eric, Pedri… It’s true that Pedri is very top, so is Gavi.”

Dembele also revealed that he was giving more interviews because the club had asked him to but admitted that he does not really like to talk. This seemed evident before the game against Sevilla when Dembele was photographed giving Sport a one-figured salute.

Xavi Building Barcelona Family

Xavi has also spoken out about how his team are becoming a family this season. The boss spoke about the improved spirit in the dressing room after seeing his team come from behind to beat Osasuna, as reported by Football Espana.

“Yes, very proud of the family that we have in there [the dressing room]. Everything went against us,” he said. “Refereeing decisions, the goal at the corner. We defended as a group, we showed solidarity in the second half and in the end we got a golden victory. We are leading at the break and it is a victory of pride.”

Barcelona’s improved team spirit is reflected in the team’s results. The Catalans have won all 10 games in 2023 so far and lifted the Spanish Super Cup in January, Barca’s first trophy since Xavi took charge of the club.

