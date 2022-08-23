‘Total Disappointment:’ Youngster Hits Out At Xavi After Barcelona Exit

Riqui Puig has once again made his discontent at having to leave Barcelona clear following his summer move from the Camp Nou to Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy.

The 23-year-old has already admitted that “it hurt” to move on from the Camp Nou and has now gone further in a new interview with Fox, as reported by Diario Sport. “Total disappointment, and even more so after seven years at the club,” was how Puig described his feelings after being informed by Xavi it was time to leave Barcelona.

Puig was one of four players who were advised to look for a new club for the 2022-23 season by the Barcelona coach. Oscar Mingueza has also moved on this summer, while Martin Braithwaite and Samuel Umtiti remain at Barca for now.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Puig Upset At Missing US Tour

The former Barcelona midfielder also spoke about how Xavi’s decision to leave him out of the club’s pre-season tour of the United States, before he had agreed to move to LA Galaxy, was hard to take.

“The truth is that it has been a pretty hard few months because I had never seen the club leave players in Barcelona and not let them go on tour with them,” he said. “Maybe I am misunderstanding the situation of the club and that they are wanting to pressure the players to leave, but it should have been done in another way. The truth is that it was painful to be in Barcelona training alone with four teammates who were also with me.”

Puig subsequently joined LA Galaxy permanently on a three-year deal. However, Barcelona do have the right to repurchase the midfielder and have also retained 50% of any future sale.

The youngster has since made his debut for the Galaxy, coming on as a substitute in a 3-3 draw with the Seattle Sounders. Puig couldn’t inspire his side to victory but did end the game with a 96% passing accuracy after completing 25 of his 26 passses.

Barcelona’s ‘Operation Exit’ Set To Continue

Barcelona have been busy overhauling their squad this summer with Puig one of a host of players to depart. Mingueza, Alex Collado, Nico Gonzalez, Philippe Coutinho, and Clement Lenglet has also waved goodbye to the Camp Nou.

Yet the Catalan giants still need more exits in order to register new signing Jules Kounde. The Frenchman has missed the first two games of the season and the Catalans are now in a rush to register him before their next La Liga game on Sunday, August 28.

Memphis Depay had been tipped to depart but a move to Juventus appears to be in some doubt. The Turin giants may instead try to bring in Arek Milik from Marseille on loan, according to Sky Sport.

One player who does appear to be edging closer to the exit door is striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Barcelona are reportedly close to agreeing a transfer with Premier League side Chelsea.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Inform La Liga 2 Key Players Set To Leave: Report