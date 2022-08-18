‘It Hurt Me A Lot:’ Barcelona Star Opens Up On Exit

Riqui Puig has opened up on his recent exit from Barcelona after sealing a move to Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy.

The 23-year-old has moved after almost a decade at the Camp Nou but admitted at a news conference he was not too happy with the way his departure was handled, as reported by Diario Sport.

Puig was told by coach Xavi he was not in his plans for the future and left out of the club’s pre-season tour of the United States. The midfielder admits that both decisions were hard to take.

“Being in Barcelona while all my teammates were here in Los Angeles playing games… The truth is that it hurt me a lot,” he explained. “It’s a complicated situation because there were four other teammates who weren’t having a very good time, and that makes it even worse, being in Barcelona alone and training with a physical trainer. Sometimes you have to make decisions. They made that decision. I don’t share it.”

Puig has moved on a permanent transfer but Barcelona have retained the “right to repurchase the player and 50% on any future sale.”

Puig Still Grateful to Barcelona

The youngster also spoke of his gratitude for Barcelona but reiterated that he did not like the way his time at the club came to an end.

“I have to thank Barcelona because thanks to them I am who I am as a player,” he added. “The last stretch of my life in Barcelona did not go as I would like or they did not treat me as I would like.”

Puig is not the first player to complain about Barcelona’s treatment. Dani Alves, who waved goodbye to the club for a second time this summer, has also said he “did not like the way” his exit was handled.

Alves has since received a proper send-off. The club organized an emotional tribute to the Brazilian during the recent Joan Gamper Trophy against Pumas.

MLS ‘Could Become One of the Best’

Puig could make his debut for LA Galaxy in the team’s next MLS game at the Seattle Sounders. Puig spoke about his new team and and is excited by the potential he has seen so far, as reported by Diario AS.

“I am very impressed with the level of the team and there’s a lot of competition, which is good. I think together we can achieve big things and I will try to give everything I can to this team and improve the quality if possible,” he said. “This could become one of the best leagues in the world because they have all the potential to achieve it. From now on, more young players will come to MLS to develop and learn a lot.”

Puig’s move offers the midfielder the chance to play regularly after a frustrating spell at Barcelona. The youngster has spent the last couple of seasons largely on the bench and will be eager to prove his worth at his new club.

