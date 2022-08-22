Barcelona ‘Close’ To €27M Deal For Attacker: Report

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang only arrived at Barcelona in January but looks set to leave the Camp Nou before the transfer window closes at the end of August.

The Catalan giants are “close” to agreeing a deal with Thomas Tuchel’s side for the attacker, as reported by Relevo. The Blues are willing to play an initial €22 million for Aubameyang, plus another €5m in potential add-ons.

Aubameyang has been a hit since arriving at Barcelona on a free transfer but the arrival of Robert Lewandowski coupled with the club’s ongoing financial issues means it will be no surprise to see the striker exit.

Lewandowski has pushed Aubameyang down the pecking order and he did not even make it off the bench in Barcelona’s 4-1 win last time out against Real Sociedad. Barca also need players to leave to be able to register new signing Jules Kounde.

The center-back is the only one of Barca’s new-boys yet to be registed and has been forced to miss the team’s first two games of the season against Rayo Vallecano and La Real.

Xavi Not Happy About Kounde Situation

Barcelona coach Xavi has made it clear he is not happy about the situation with Kounde after being forced to cope without the defender once again on Sunday. Xavi said he is hoping the situation will be corrected soon, as reported by Football Espana.

“It bothers us all but Mateu and Jordi are doing an extraordinary job,” he said. “It bothers me because we signed him to play and he understands that. Let’s wait for the next week, let’s see if there is luck in this.”

Barcelona play Manchester City next in a charity friendly at the Camp Nou but their next La Liga match is against Real Valladolid on Sunday, August 28.

Barca Fans Call on Auba To Stay

Barcelona fans have made their feelings about Aubameyang clear amid the continued speculation about his future. Supporters met the striker outside the team’s training ground and called on him to stay, as shown by reporter Victor Navarro.

‼️Aubameyang llega a la Ciudad Deportiva del Barça 🏃‍♂️A las 19h entrena a las órdenes de Xavi 🎥“Auba no te vayas”, le dicen los aficionados#fcblive pic.twitter.com/51knfXK63F — Víctor Navarro (@victor_nahe) August 22, 2022

Aubameyang has scored 13 goals in 24 appearances for the Catalan giants and played his part in the team’s upturn in form last season under Xavi. Barca finished the season in second place in the table despite a poor start to the campaign.

Xav has already made it clear he does not want Aubameyang to leave and offered an update on the 33-year-old ahead of the game against Real Sociedad at his pre-match press conference.

“The transfer market ends at the end of August. Everything stays open. We will have to see if new players arrive and if players leave,” he said. “He is our player for now and I count on him but we will have to see other circumstances.”

Chelsea’s need for a new striker was highlighted last time out when they slipped to a shock 3-0 Premier League defeat to Leeds United at Elland Road.

The Blues have lost both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner in the transfer window and it appears that Aubameyang, who has plenty of Premier League experience, is the man Thomas Tuchel wants to fill the striking void at Stamford Bridge.

