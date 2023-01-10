Barcelona’s €70 Million Man Sends Message Amid Exit Rumors

Barcelona forward Raphinha has sent out a message to supporters amid speculation that the Catalan giants are already thinking about offloading the Brazilian.

Raphinha only arrived at the club in the summer transfer window in a deal worth €60 million but has struggled to make much of an impact so far and has only started 7 La Liga matches.

The forward has just arrived in Saudi Arabia with the Barcelona squad for a Spanish Super Cup clash with Copa del Rey winners Real Betis and has responded to rumors about his future.

“The first thing you need for a great dream to come true, is to have a great dream,” he wrote on Instagram. Raphinha has previously admitted that he had fulfilled a “childhood dream” by signing for Barcelona from Leeds United.

The Brazil international’s post suggests he’s unwilling to give up on that dream just yet. Raphinha has openly admitted he has so far found it difficut to adapt to life at the Camp Nou.

The 26-year-old has also revealed he has told Xavi that he has been unhappy with his role at the club and wants to play on the right of the attack, which is his best position, rather than the left.

Could Barcelona Sell Raphinha?

Raphinha’s struggles this season have been well-documented. The Brazilian has only scored twice in La Liga for his new club, and the Catalans are thought to be losing patience with their big-money summer signing.

Barcelona invested heavily to bring Raphinha to the Camp Nou but know they will be able to get their money back if needed, according to Sport. Premier League clubs remain big admirers of the Brazilian and will be keen to bring him back to England if he is deemed surplus to requirements.

Certainly Barcelona may have a big decision to make regarding their attackers in the summer. Xavi will be forced to choose between Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele in the summer as both players want to play in the same position, according to AS.

Can Raphinha Turn It Around?

Raphinha does appear to face a battle to turn his situation around at Barcelona, particularly given the wealth of attacking options available to Xavi currently at the Camp Nou.

Yet he could be helped by recent red cards to attackers Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres. Lewandowski has already been hit with a three-match La Liga ban and must sit out two more matches.

Torres is also expected to be suspended following his red card in the 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid last time out. Both players are available for the Super Cup but will be sidelined once the team return home.

The loss of the duo leaves Xavi with just Dembele, Raphinha, Ansu Fati and Memphis Depay as his attacking options for forthcoming games against Getafe and Girona, giving the Brazilian the perfect chance to stake a claim for more regular playing time.

