Barcelona Slap €100m Price Tag On Struggling Forward: Report

Barcelona’s Brazilian forward Raphinha has endured a difficult time at the Camp Nou since joining the Catalan giants from Leeds United in a deal worth around €70 million.

Raphinha has admitted it’s been difficult to adjust to life at the Camp Nou and has also revealed that he hasn’t been happy with his role at the club and has told Xavi he wants to play on the right.

The Brazilian’s indifferent form has seen him lose his place in the starting XI, leading to speculation that Arsenal could try to buy him in the January transfer window after missing out on Shakhtar Donetsk youngster Mykhailo Mudryk.

Barcelona have now named their price for the forward and will demand €100m for the Brazil international, as reported by Diario Sport. President Joan Laporta does not want to sell Raphinha and knows the price is likely to be too high for the Gunners.

Raphinha signed in July on a deal that runs until 2027 and contains a 1 billion euro buyout clause. The Brazilian has gone on to make 21 appearances this season in all competitions but has only scored twice.

Raphinha Wants To Stay

The prospect of Raphinha leaving in January looks unlikely as the forward has only been at the club for a few months. Barca have been “baffled” by his struggles but are willing to give him time to adjust.

The former Leeds man has sent a message to fans amid the speculation around his future, hinting that he his going nowhere and wants to fulfil his dream of succeeding at Barca. “The first thing you need for a great dream to come true, is to have a great dream,” he wrote on Instagram.

Raphinha’s entourage have also told Mundo Deportivo that the attacker is going nowhere this winter. The message from the Brazilian’s camp is that he remains determind to succeed despite failing to impress so far.

It was also pointed out that Raphinha turned down the opportunity of joining Arsenal in favor of moving to Barcelona in the summer. Raphinha explained during his unveiling that is was always his dream to play for the Catalans.

