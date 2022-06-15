Barcelona Confirm Signing of Teenager With €100M Buyout Clause

Barcelona confirmed on Wednesday, June 15 that highly-rated 19-year-old midfielder Pablo Torre has officially joined the club, signing a four-year deal at the Camp Nou.

𝐏𝐀𝐁𝐋𝐎 𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐑𝐄 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/bJEREEDCKs — FC Barcelona B (@FCBarcelonaB) June 15, 2022

The Catalan giants have previously confirmed the deal is for an initial fee of “5 million euros plus variables” which could rise as high as €20m. Barca offered the following details on the club’s official website.

“This Wednesday was Pablo Torre’s first day in blaugrana as he signed his contract with FC Barcelona and got to wear his new shirt in the Camp Nou for the first time,” read a club statement. “He has signed a contract until 30 June 2026, with a buyout clause of 100 million euros.”

Barcelona also showed Torre in the team’s new kit for the 2022-23 and enjoying a taste of the Camp Nou.

Torre has signed from Racing Santander after an impressive campaign with Los Verdiblancos. The attacking midfielder featured 31 times in 2021-22, scoring 10 goals and contributing 12 assists.

The youngster has initially signed for Barcelona B but is expected to join the first-team for pre-season under Xavi. Torre will know if he can impress there is a clear path into the senior squad as fellow teenagers Pedri and Gavi have already proved.

Xavi Key To Torre Move

Torre has moved to Barcelona despite openly admitting he received a more lucrative offer from La Liga champions Real Madrid. The teenager told YouTuber Adri Contreras why he had rejected Los Blancos.

“I spoke with Madrid, but in the end my dream was to play and hopefully succeed at Barça,” he said. “Madrid offered more money, but for me the important thing was to play at the Camp Nou and, above all, the sports project that it offered me. It was clear to me since they called me the first time.”

Torre’s father, Esteban, has also made it clear that Barcelona coach Xavi played a key role in his son’s decision to choose the Catalan giants. Torre senior told Cadena SER that a phone call from the boss had helped seal the deal.

“Football-wise, it is the team that best adapts to his conditions, the interest that Xavi had was incredible and Xavi’s call gave us a lot of encouragement,” he said. “What made the difference was that call from Xavi. The good thing about this situation that Barça is experiencing is that it is a new project with a coach who is very much in Barça DNA.”

What Can Barcelona Expect From Torre?

Torre is still only 19 but appears to have a huge future ahead of him. The teenager is an attacking midfielder who can also play out wide. His father has explained where he thinks his son’s best position is on the pitch.

“He is a player who can play as a second striker or attacking midfielder, but he has the conditions to be able to adapt to different positions,” he explained. “I have the feeling that where he is most comfortable is inside on the left wing.”

Xavi also also offered his thoughts on the youngster and what he thinks he will be able to bring to the Catalans, as reported by Diario Sport.

“We’ve been following Pablo,” said Xavi. “He’s a natural talent, he can play at interior, out wide, with both feet. He plays very well inside, can give the final ball, he’s a goalscorer, at set pieces he does well. He’s very young and with the capacity to play for Barca for many years. It depends on him and his mentality.”

Torre certainly has an eye for goal and is a real threat particularly from free-kicks, area where Barca have been lacking since Lionel Messi departed for Paris Saint-Germain in summer 2021.

