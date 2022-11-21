Barcelona Forward’s Future Uncertain: ‘I Don’t Know What’ll Happen’

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay has admitted he does not know what his future holds amid speculation he could leave the Catalan giants in the January transfer window.

The Dutchman has fallen out of favor at the Camp Nou and it’s been reported the club could be willing to let him leave on a free transfer when the transfer window reopens in the winter.

Memphis has been offered an update on his future after making his return from injury for the Netherlands in a 2-0 win over Senegal at the World Cup, as reported by Radio Marca.

“We don’t look further than the World Cup now. I don’t know,” he said. “I don’t know what will happen after. I’m at the World Cup and we have a great team. We have a great team and we want to go far. After that, we will see.”

The Dutchman will be able to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season even if he does not move in January. Depay only signed a two-year deal when he arrived at the club on a free transfer from Lyon.

Barcelona look unlikely to offer the forward a new contract as they are well stocked in attack. Depay is currently behind the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele, Raphinha, and Ferran Torres in the pecking order.

Praise For Memphis On Return To Action

The Barcelona forward’s appearance against Senegal was his first outing since September. Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal spoke after the game and was full of praise for the 28-year-old, as reported by Voetbal International.

“I didn’t have the impression that we would lose,” Van Gaal explained. “After the contribution of Memphis I expected that we were going to win, to be honest. Memphis is a player who can break something. He can make all the difference. We let him play for thirty minutes, that was predetermined.”

Memphis helped set up Netherlands’ second goal with a shot that goalkeeper Edouard Mendy could only parry into the path of Davy Klaassen, and the midfielder made no mistake from close range.

‘Memphis is a Great Pro’

Former Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has also been full of praise for Depay. The Dutchman worked with Memphis for club and country and told Voetbal International how much he appreciates the forward.

“Memphis and I still have a lot of contact, we see each other regularly in Barcelona. He is a great professional and a great person. Everything he does focuses on being in the best conditions to compete,” he said. “Looking back, we can laugh about a comment I made about him when he was young. I didn’t know him personally and had seen him in a match with a national youth team. Then I said something to the press about his attitude. During a conversation with him, I noticed what a good boy he is. And that feeling was only reinforced when I later started working with him at the national team and at Barcelona.”

Memphis will be hoping he can make a real impact at the World Cup for the Netherlands, and if he can shine in Qatar his performances may tempt clubs into making offers in the January window.

