Former Eagles President on Wild Trade Rumors: ‘It Only Takes One Team’

The Eagles have been rumored to be sellers at the NFL trade deadline, but the team is in the thick of the NFC East race. Seven wins (or maybe less) might get them back-to-back crowns. They have been linked to adding an impact linebacker or veteran offensive lineman. Still, the organization is facing a nightmarish salary-cap situation and could decide to shed high-priced contracts.

The first names that come to mind are Zach Ertz and DeSean Jackson, but their status on injured reserve makes that nearly impossible. Next up, Alshon Jeffery. The one-time Pro Bowl receiver is on the active roster with a whopping $33.9 million and two years left on his albatross of a deal.

Former Eagles president Joe Banner — the salary-cap guru from the Andy Reid era — told The Inquirer he’d be “really surprised” if they can “move him” in a trade.

“I’d be really surprised,” Banner said. “And that’s even assuming that they’d be willing to take very little just to get him off the books. But it only takes one team. So you never want to say absolutely. But I would be very surprised if he’s marketable at this point.”

The Eagles about to have 3 straight games against Olines that they should dominate. Rarely does a dominated Oline come out on winning side. That should lead to wins & some time to get healthy. Even with injuries the Eagles have more talent & should control this game. Let’s see! — Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) October 22, 2020

Eagles Top Pass Rusher Suddenly For Sale?

Banner also chimed in on the possibility of trading Brandon Graham. The 32-year-old pass rusher leads the Eagles in sacks (6) and arguably has been their best player on defense. Graham is on pace for 13.5 sacks which would top his career-high from 2017 (9.5).

Brandon Graham on what Jordan Mailata told him before strip sack “He had said something to me that sparked me. He said, ‘Act like Emerson is watching.’ My baby girl. She would be excited for me. ‘And give her something to be proud of.’ So it was cool”

pic.twitter.com/24HTNRHYph — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 23, 2020

His $17 million cap number in 2021 is going to be a tough pill to swallow and they can’t ask him to take a pay cut following a record-breaking year. Maybe they trade him if the team feels strongly that Josh Sweat and Derek Barnett are the future, per Banner. But Graham’s leadership in the locker room would be irreplaceable, plus the Eagles have a long track record of devoting resources to the defensive line.

Said Banner: “But their history does not indicate that defensive linemen, regardless of age, if they are still playing well and having a major impact, are guys they are willing to move on from. So if he stays healthy and continues to play like he is right now, I’d be inclined to believe they’re going to keep him another year.”

Fletcher Cox Restructures Contract

Fletcher Cox is another guy who has been softly mentioned in trade rumors. The 29-year-old defensive tackle remains a top-tier talent, the third-best player at his position in the entire league. His critics will point to his shrinking sack numbers: 4.5 sacks in his last 23 games after a career-high 10.5 in 2018.

Those stats don’t tell the whole story. Cox constantly draws double teams due to his physicality, allowing teammates to run free to the quarterback and make plays. He’s also a stout run defender who has a nose for the football. Cox forced the game-changing fumble on Thursday night that was recovered by Rodney McLeod.

The Eagles recently converted $7.165M of DT Fletcher Cox’s salary into a bonus, creating about $5.732M in 2020 cap space. Extra room for Philly now, but also more money to rollover into 2021 when the league could be in a tighter cap year. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 21, 2020

Trading him would send a message that the Eagles have given up not only this year but for the foreseeable future. Especially since Cox just restructured his contract. They converted $7.165 million of Cox’s salary into a bonus, per ESPN’s Field Yates, and created about $5.732 million in 2020 cap space. His base salary for 2020 went down to $4.03 million. Cox didn’t lose any money by restructuring (read: not a pay cut). The Eagles turned some of his salary into a signing bonus.

